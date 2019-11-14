Amtrak unveils new high-speed Acela train car prototype
New state-of-the-art high-speed Acela train cars are one-step closer to hitting the rails in 2021.
Amtrak just released images of the first prototype being constructed at Alstom Transport’s Hornell, New York facility. Take a look at the futuristic train cars for yourself.
This train has been in the works for quite some time with official plans being announced almost four years ago. The U.S. train system has consistently lagged Europe and Asia’s high-speed fleets.
That’s why Amtrak brought in Alstom Hornell – the French company responsible for the high-speed TGV trains that run across France.
The upgraded Amtrak Acela Express will be able to reach speeds up to 160 mph, 10 mph faster than current cars. They will also use 20% less energy. Engineers hope the cars can eventually reach up to 186 mph, but that will require major infrastructure improvements.
The new trains will be able to accommodate more passengers — 378 passengers to be exact which is up from 304. The trains will also feature a much nicer hard product, including upgraded amenities. Be sure to check out TPG’s review of the enhanced interiors.
Featured photo courtesy of Amtrak.
