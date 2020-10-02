Deal alert: Book a private room on Amtrak Auto Train, bring a friend for free
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
As the travel industry reopens following COVID-19 shutdowns, TPG suggests that you talk to your doctor, follow health officials’ guidance and research local travel restrictions before booking that next trip. We will be here to help you prepare, whether it is next month or next year.
Amtrak’s buy-one-get-one deal on private rooms is back!
Amtrak’s newest promotion is for Roomettes on its popular Auto Train, which runs nonstop between Lorton, VA, and Sanford, FL. If you buy one Roomette, you’ll have the ability to bring a companion along for the ride for free. The sale is available for purchase from now through Oct. 11, with travel from Oct. 4 to Dec. 17, 2020. Note that there are several blackout days, which are between Nov. 27 – Dec. 2, 2020.
The offer is available on the Amtrak website and app when you enter the promo code C241.
Roomettes are Amtrak’s smallest private rooms and are perfect for solo travelers or a duo looking for privacy and social distancing. Roomette perks and amenities include:
- Complimentary lounge access
- Priority boarding
- Complimentary meals for each ticket-holder
- Fresh linens and towels
- Comfortable seats that convert into a bed (the top bunk folds down from the wall)
- Personal valet service from a dedicated car attendant, including bed turn-down and coffee delivery
- Electrical outlet
- Climate-controlled temperature
- Individual reading lights
- Garment rack
- Soap and shower amenities
- Bottled water
You can score Roomette tickets for under $400 each way, perfect for social distancing and comfort.
Related: Why I’m switching my loyalty to Amtrak
If you decide to hop on the promotion, make sure you pay for the tickets with a travel rewards card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or the Chase Sapphire Reserve, which is the best card for general travel purchases.
You might also consider applying for one of two co-branded credit cards issued by Bank of America. The Amtrak Guest Rewards® World Mastercard® and no-annual-fee Amtrak Guest Rewards® Platinum Mastercard® both offer 20,000 points after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days of account opening. TPG values Amtrak points at 2.5 cents each, making each of these bonuses worth $500.
Make sure to check out our ultimate guide to Amtrak Guest Rewards for more on how to earn and burn points with the loyalty program.
The information for the Amtrak Guest Rewards World card and Amtrak Guest Rewards Platinum card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Featured photo by Ed Pizzarello / The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 80,000 points are worth $1,000 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.