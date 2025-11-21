Looking to travel to Europe? Is an island vacation on your bucket list? Want to finally make that dream trip a reality?

If so, there's good news: For a limited time, eligible American Express cardmembers can receive a 40% bonus after transferring Membership Rewards® points to Virgin Atlantic Flying Club.

Usually, cardholders can transfer Membership Rewards points to Virgin Atlantic Flying Club at a 1:1 ratio, but the 40% bonus available from Nov. 21 through Dec. 31 means you'll receive 1,400 Virgin points® for every 1,000 Membership Rewards points you transfer. Terms apply.

Here's how this transfer bonus works and ways you can use it to travel more for less.

Transfer Amex Membership Rewards points to Virgin Atlantic Flying Club for a 40% bonus

VIRGIN ATLANTIC

American Express is the go-to issuer for many travelers. Here are several popular Amex cards that earn transferable Membership Rewards points:

If you have one of these cards or another eligible American Express Card that earns Membership Rewards points, you can use this transfer bonus to Virgin Atlantic. If you aren't yet familiar with how to transfer Membership Rewards points to hotel and airline partners, such as Virgin Atlantic, here's a guide to that process.

Virgin Atlantic is a member of the SkyTeam alliance, making it possible to earn and redeem points when flying with Virgin Atlantic or the carrier's partners, which include Delta Air Lines, Air France, KLM and Korean Air. Virgin also partners with several other airlines outside the SkyTeam alliance, so your flight redemption options are extensive.

Fly from Los Angeles to London for 9,000 Virgin points

As part of the loyalty offering from Flying Club, Virgin Atlantic now makes all available seats on Virgin Atlantic-operated flights available to book with Virgin points, including seat upgrades, giving you choice and flexibility. Flights are priced dynamically in accordance with demand (as with cash tickets).

Virgin Atlantic recently introduced Saver reward seats, the lowest-priced seats available to book with Virgin points. Fly to London's Heathrow Airport (LHR) from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) for as little as 9,000 Virgin points in Economy Classic one-way,* or travel in style with a one-way Upper Class reward flight from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) to LHR from 67,500 Virgin points.* One-way Saver reward flights from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to LHR start from just 6,000 Virgin points each way for Economy Classic seats.*

*The listed prices were correct as of Oct. 28. Seats at Saver price points are subject to availability and will not necessarily be available in every cabin or on every flight. Taxes, fees and carrier-imposed surcharges apply and vary according to choice of cabin, departure airport, destination and date(s) of travel, apply. The price of reward seats is variable and will be displayed at the time of booking. See the Flying Club Terms and Conditions for more information.

VIRGIN ATLANTIC

This is the starting rate for flights departing from LAX and arriving at Virgin Atlantic's home at LHR. Look for the red "Saver" tag when searching for flights to ensure you can find the lowest price. A Saver fare includes checked baggage, a full-size carry-on and onboard food and beverages. In other words, it's a full-service ticket rather than one that just barely gets you on the plane.

Virgin also offers a premium economy cabin on all flights to and from North America for guests wanting additional cabin space, a welcome glass of bubbly, elevated meals served on real china, a premium check-in experience and priority boarding.

For the ultimate indulgence, Virgin Atlantic's Upper Class cabin offers lie-flat beds, direct aisle access for all passengers, multicourse gourmet dining with Champagne and fine wines, luxurious bedding and onboard social spaces to unwind and relax.

As you might've guessed, these are the seats we really love.

Also, remember that Membership Rewards points can only be transferred to Virgin Atlantic in increments of 1,000.

How to maximize your travel with Virgin

Though Virgin Atlantic is based in London, it flies to 28 destinations across five continents. You can connect to destinations in South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, India, Nigeria and even the Maldives, among other locales.

During the bonus, you could also redeem from 175,000 Virgin points (or 125,000 Membership Rewards points) for four-night sailings from Miami with Virgin Voyages, an adults-only cruise line that offers trips to Caribbean destinations.*** With 20-plus eateries featuring menus curated by chefs affiliated with Michelin-starred restaurants, essential drinks, Wi-Fi, group fitness classes, shows and entertainment all included, there's no better way to explore the Caribbean.

***Example price is correct as of Nov. 4 but subject to change. The price of Reward Voyages is variable and will be displayed at the time of booking. By redeeming your voyage through Virgin Red, you enter into a direct contract with Virgin Voyages, which is subject to its terms and conditions. Cabins are for the Central Sea Terrace category. Flights and transfers are not included. This redemption option is subject to availability.

Travelers can also choose to redeem from 22,500 Virgin points a night for a stay at one of five Virgin Hotels, including properties in New Orleans, Dallas, London, Nashville and New York City.****

****Virgin points can be redeemed on Chamber room stays at participating Virgin Hotels. The points price varies based on the hotel and the dates of the stay. Linked The Know and Virgin Red accounts are required to book. For non-U.K. hotels, taxes, fees and charges apply. This redemption option is subject to availability.

Use the Amex transfer bonus to book an upgrade

ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

Virgin Atlantic's Airbus A330-900neo has two exclusive Retreat Suites, which I've found to be an incredibly luxurious way to cross the Atlantic.

There are sliding doors for maximum privacy, ottomans so you can dine with a friend, high-definition flat-screen TVs and more noteworthy extras you won't find in many business-class cabins.

While you can't book these seats outright with points right now, you can use Membership Rewards points transferred to Virgin points to book Upper Class seats and then upgrade to the Retreat Suites. The A330-900neo is now flying on select routes from Boston, New York, Atlanta and Tampa to London.

Bottom line

Until Dec. 31, eligible American Express cardmembers will receive a 40% bonus after transferring Membership Rewards points to Virgin Atlantic's Flying Club program. Terms apply.

Before transferring Membership Rewards points, here are a few things to keep in mind:

You must be enrolled in Virgin Atlantic Flying Club to participate in this offer.

Airline tickets and prices are subject to availability and change according to demand, so check before transferring Membership Rewards points.

Transfers are usually immediate, but allow up to 48 hours for the transfer, as you cannot book flights using transferred Membership Rewards points until the transfer is complete.

Transfers are not reversible and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Virgin Atlantic Flying Club program.

With a 40% bonus on top of Amex Membership Rewards points, your travel dreams might be closer than you think.