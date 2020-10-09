Amex adds virtual Equinox gym credit for select cardholders
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
More people than ever are participating in at-home workouts. For months, gyms and fitness studios were closed. Many of these facilities are now beginning to reopen, with gym-goers needing to weigh the risk of exposure while navigating new COVID-19 procedures.
According to a TD Ameritrade study, gym membership cancellations have been booming — up a whopping 563% year over year. That’s why fitness brands are going all-in on a hybrid blend of virtual and in-person workouts.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Virtual fitness platforms, such as Peloton, stayed ahead of the curve. And earlier this year, popular boutique fitness brand Equinox launched a virtual workout app of its own, Variis. Now, Amex is partnering with Variis to provide statement credits for a monthly membership.
Related: Best credit cards for gym memberships and fitness equipment
Variis is a fitness platform with a standalone mobile app membership for all consumers, priced at $39.99 per month. There are a variety of Equinox live-streamed classes, workouts and it works in conjunction with the SoulCycle at-home bike.
This is how you can earn a statement credit, starting Oct. 9, 2020:
- Eligible cardholders with The Platinum Card® from American Express: $25 back each month in statement credits
- Eligible cardholders with the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express: $10 back each month in statement credits
- Other eligible Amex cardholders: $10 back each month in statement credits for the first three months (available through April 1, 2021)
Related: A review of the Equinox Hotel at Hudson Yards
Back in 2013, American Express ended Equinox benefits but they look to be teaming up yet again. While not at the level of benefits we say previously, this statement credit offer is a nice touch for those on the fence about purchasing a Variis membership.
This renewed Amex and Equinox partnerships looks to bring the next generation of wellness offerings to modern travelers on the move. In fact, the recently announced Centurion Lounge at New York-JFK will have an Equinox Body Lab studio, offering pre-flight restorative therapies.
Unfortunately, only Variis standalone memberships are eligible for the offer. Other Equinox memberships are not eligible to receive this credit. Since its release, all U.S. Equinox members receive complimentary access to Variis.
You can sign up for Variis and earn an automatic statement credit here. All Amex cardholders should be receiving more information on this benefits in the weeks to come.
Related: How to get access to a great gym everywhere you travel
Featured photo by skynesher/Getty Images
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 80,000 points are worth $1,000 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.