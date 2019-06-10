This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
American Express is known for its frequent transfer bonuses, offering anywhere from 10%-50% extra points or miles when you transfer your Membership Rewards points to partner airlines and hotels. For instance, Amex launched a 30% transfer bonus to Virgin Atlantic Flying Club in May that’s available through July 1, and last week Amex launched a 20% bonus to Qantas that’s available through June.
We’re now seeing two new promotions allowing targeted card holders to get a 40 or 50% bonus on transfers to Marriott Bonvoy and a 40% bonus to JetBlue TrueBlue. However, not every cardholder is eligible, and being targeted for one of the bonuses doesn’t mean that you’ll necessarily be targeted for both. Likewise, there doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason as to who is being targeted for the higher bonus to Marriott Bonvoy.
To see if you have one (or both) of the offers, follow these easy steps:
- Log in to your account at AmericanExpress.com.
- Click on Explore Rewards.
- Find and click on Transfer Points, then click View All to see all transfer partners.
- Find Marriott and JetBlue, and look for the “Offer” notation at the top right.
In TPG’s most recent valuations, Marriott Bonvoy points are worth 0.8 cents each, while Membership Rewards are worth a far higher 2.0 cents apiece. So, even with a 40% or 50% bonus, you’d be losing a lot of value in the transfer.
While still not the best use of your Membership Rewards points, the bonus to JetBlue is a lot more attractive and the highest we’ve ever seen offered by American Express. Being a revenue-based redemption program, TrueBlue points have a pretty consistent value of 1.3 cents apiece so there’s no way to get outsized from your points. However, the bonus could be worth taking advantage if you’re just a bit shy of an award flight.
Just note that transferring Amex points to JetBlue will incur a $0.0006 fee per Membership Rewards point to offset the federal excise tax, so that will lower the value of this option.
Based on our tests, Amex points usually appear instantly in your Marriott Bonvoy and JetBlue accounts after a transfer has been initiated. Targeted card holders can transfer as many points as needed, as there’s no stated maximum transfer amount. Additionally, there is no set end date for either offer at the moment.
How to Earn Membership Rewards Points
If you currently don’t have any Membership Rewards points, a welcome bonus from one of the following cards can help boost your balance, although you’ll likely not see it in your account before the transfer bonus ends. However, you can use it for the next time a transfer bonus comes around.
- The Platinum Card® from American Express: 60,000 Membership Rewards points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first three months. Plus, earn 5x points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel and prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- American Express® Gold Card: 35,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new card in your first three months of card membership. Plus earn 4x points at restaurants worldwide and at US supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year in purchases; then 1x) and 3x points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com.
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express: Earn up to 100,000 bonus points: 50,000 points after you spend $10,000 in the first three months and another 50,000 points after you spend an additional $15,000 on qualifying purchases in the first three months. Plus earn 5x points on flights and prepaid hotels on amextravel.com.
You can also earn Amex MR points through the Ebates shopping portal.
