Amex giving cardmembers $50 each to spend with small businesses
American Express has long encouraged customers to shop with small businesses. During the 2010 recession, the issuer launched its “Small Business Saturday” campaign — each year, on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, the company encourages shopping with small, local businesses, with the initiative helping to generate a reported $19.6 billion in spending on that one day in 2019.
Now, since businesses need our support more than ever, following the pandemic, Amex is bringing back its previous small business statement credit incentive — and, this year, the issuer isn’t waiting until November to roll it out. From today, June 29, through Sept. 20, Amex cardmembers will be eligible to receive up to a total of $50 in statement credits. Here’s how it’ll work:
- Cardmembers will be eligible for $5 statement credits whenever they spend $10 or more at small businesses
- Customers will earn statement credits up to 10 times, for a grand total of $50 per cardmember
- The incentive will be available as an Amex Offer, which cardmembers must activate by July 26
- All U.S. Amex consumer, business Serve and Bluebird cards are eligible
- Other prepaid cards, corporate cards and cards issued outside the U.S. are not eligible
While most Amex Offers are targeted to specific cards or cardmembers, this particular promotion will be widely available — whether you have the Hilton Honors American Express Business Card or The Platinum Card® from American Express, you should be able to take advantage.
Featured photo by Isabelle Raphael/The Points Guy.
