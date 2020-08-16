You can now earn up to 30,000 Membership Rewards points with increased Amex referral offers
Besides referring your friends to TPG, you can also refer them to your favorite credit cards — and earn some rewards, to boot.
Several major credit issuers make it easy for you to refer friends or family members for select cards. For some American Express cardholders, you’ll now be able to receive up to 30,000 Membership Rewards points for each approved referral, up to 55,000 points per year.
To see if any of your cards are eligible, log in to your online account, select a card and scroll down past the account summary. If that particular card offers a referral credit, you should see a bar with an offer. Additionally, you can log into your account from Amex’s referral page to see if your card has an eligible referral offer.
Both myself and TPG Senior Editor Nick Ewen received 30,000-point referral offers on the American Express® Gold Card. That’s the highest referral offer I have seen on any Amex card.
If you’re looking to apply for a card, it also may be worthwhile to check the CardMatch tool for an even higher welcome offer (offer subject to change at any time).
Keep in mind that Amex has strict rules when it comes to earning a welcome bonus. Since 2014, Amex has clamped down on applications and begun limiting customers to one bonus per card per lifetime, regardless of how much time had passed since you last applied for that card.
TPG values Membership Rewards points at 2 cents each, making the 30,000-point referral bonus worth an impressive $600. This is even better than your typical welcome bonus since there is no minimum spending required and no impact on your credit score. All you have to do is find a friend (or family member) that is approved for the card.
Interested in an Amex card but don’t have someone to refer you? Read about the best Amex cards of 2020 and you can apply through TPG. And for the latest credit card information related to COVID-19, read our full guide to limited-time card perks and benefits.
