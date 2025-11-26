Reminder: Your Amex Platinum’s $50 Saks credit expires in December — here are 8 Black Friday sale items to buy
Editor's Note
With perks like hotel credits and airport lounge access, the American Express Platinum Card® is one of TPG's favorite cards for frequent travelers.
However, that's not all: The card also offers additional statement credits beyond travel perks, enhancing its value and offsetting the $895 annual fee (see rates and fees). For instance, you can get up to $100 in Saks Fifth Avenue statement credit awarded every calendar year — the first up to $50 from January to June and the other up to $50 in the second half of the year. (Enrollment is required.)
However, this use-it-or-lose-it credit resets twice yearly — which means December is your last chance to use your credit for the last half of the year, if you haven't already.
And the Saks 2025 Black Friday Sale is one of the best times to find deals at the luxury department store. Now through Dec. 3, you can score discounts of up to 70% off select items. Additionally, you can receive a $75 Saks Fifth Avenue promo gift card with a $150 purchase, now through Saturday, Nov. 29 (for online purchases) and Sunday, Nov. 30 (for in-store purchases).
Get even more value by making your purchases through one of the shopping portals that offer bonus cash back or points on Saks purchases. Currently, Rakuten is offering 2% cash back on Saks purchases, and some airline shopping sites also offer bonus mileage awards for Saks purchases. Check out this guide to learn how to stack offers and get the most bang for your buck.
Here are eight items currently discounted to consider using your credit on during the Saks 2025 Black Friday Sale.
Maison de Sabre The Sabremoji fruit charm
AirTags are great for tracking your belongings, and these cute fruit charms are sized to fit one AirTag each. Instead of letting the AirTag float around in your bag, clip one of these charms to your purse, backpack or keychain. I like the orange, but apple, cherry, corn, kiwi and tomato are some of the other options. Once you receive the $50 credit back from Saks, you'll pay just $9.25 for select colors of this cute charm before tax and shipping.
Buy: Maison de Sabre The Sabremoji fruit charm from $59.25 (normally $79)
Dagne Dover large Dakota air mesh backpack
Dagne Dover remains a go-to for its high-quality products that hold up well during traveling and are aesthetically pleasing. Made from lightweight air mesh, the Dakota backpack will become your go-to backpack, whether it serves as your work bag or a smaller travel carry-on.
Buy: Dagne Dover large Dakota air mesh backpack for $150.50 (normally $215)
Tumi 19 Degree lite international carry-on suitcase
Tumi suitcases are never going to be cheap, but when you see a 20% discount like this, it's worth taking advantage of.
Buy: Tumi 19 Degree lite international carry-on suitcase for $680 (normally $850)
Beyond Yoga high-rise straight-leg yoga pants
Elevate your work-from-home look (or be extra cozy on your next long-haul flight) with a pair of these stretchy Beyond Yoga pants. Bonus? They have pockets.
Buy: Beyond Yoga high-rise straight-leg yoga pants for $77 (normally $110)
Aesop Rind Concentrate body balm
This citrus-scented lotion comes in a 3.4-ounce tube — the perfect size to pack in your carry-on.
Buy: Aesop Rind Concentrate body balm for $33.75 (normally $45)
Farm Rio Tropical Swing Mix Sweetheart midi-dress
The Brazilian brand, Farm Rio, creates colorful and fun vacation wear — like this dress — that begs to be packed for your next beach vacation.
Buy: Farm Rio Tropical Swing Mix Sweetheart midi-dress for $97.50 (normally $260)
Maison de Sabre Leather Passport Holder
A fancy passport holder may be a luxury you wouldn't buy yourself, but it makes a great gift to treat your loved one to.
Buy: Maison de Sabre leather passport holder for $69.30 (normally $99)
Lunya piped silk pajamas
Lunya's pajamas are 100% mulberry silk. Despite this, they're machine washable.
Buy: Lunya piped silk pajamas for $208.60 (normally $298)
Bottom line
If you're still looking for some ideas, consider Ray-Ban, Hill House Home and Le Labo — all of which are sold at Saks and are popular among TPG staffers.
When shopping at Saks, don't forget to double dip by starting your purchase at a shopping portal, which can give you bonus points for every dollar spent.
If you haven't used your Amex Platinum Saks Fifth Avenue credit for the last half of 2025, do so before it resets in January. Don't wait until the last few days, as items typically need to be shipped before your card is charged and the credit is registered on your statement.
Until then, happy shopping.
