Targeted: Earn 30,000 points by referring others to this Amex card — and they’ll get up to 250,000 points, too
One of the best ways to quickly earn points and miles is through credit card welcome offers and sign-up bonuses. However, even if you’re not in the market for a new card, you can help your friends and family out — and earn some rewards for yourself, to boot.
Chase and American Express make it easy for you to refer friends or family members for select cards. And now, we’re seeing one of the most generous combinations of referral and welcome offers on a single card.
Here’s how you can earn up to a very generous 280,000 Membership Rewards points — worth $5,600 according to TPG valuations — on The Platinum Card® from American Express.
30,000 points for you
If you have the Amex Platinum Card, you may be eligible for 30,000 Membership Rewards points for each approved referral. Those points are worth $600, according to TPG valuations. While we saw this lucrative referral bonus from Amex earlier this year, it was only available on the American Express® Gold Card.
Up to 250,000 points for your friend
What makes this offer even more noteworthy is that whoever you refer can earn up to 250,000 points on the Amex Platinum. Here’s how that’s broken down.
First, the person who is referred will receive 100,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $5,000 in the first six months of card membership. Additionally, they’ll receive 10x points on up to $15,000 in combined purchases at U.S. gas stations and U.S. supermarkets during the same first six months of card membership. If you do the math, the earning potential — if fully maximized — is a whopping 250,000 points.
Combine that with your 30,000-point referral bonus and the windfall from this offer is 280,000 points between the referred and referrer.
Check to see if you’re eligible
To see if your Platinum card is eligible, log in to your account from Amex’s referral page to see if your card has an eligible referral offer. While I was not targeted for this referral bonus on my personal Platinum card, several TPG staffers received the 30,000-point offer along with the enhanced welcome bonus that you see above.
Sure enough, if you click through to eligible referral links, the referred individual will see this landing page for 100,000 Membership Rewards points and the 10x multiplier.
Keep in mind, whoever you refer will still have the option to apply for any available Amex credit cards, not just the Amex Platinum. That means if you have the 30,000-point referral offer in your account, you’ll still get this bonus if they’re approved for another Amex card when using your link.
However, Amex limits your referral bonus to 55,000 points per calendar year on a specific card so you won’t earn any more than that.
Between the 100,000-point bonus and 10x on U.S. supermarkets and gas stations — along with the 30,000-point referral — this Amex Platinum offer is a win-win for those who are targeted.
