Amex Platinum Card available with a 60k bonus
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Editor’s note: This is a recurring post, regularly updated with new information.
The Platinum Card® from American Express is one of the best premium travel rewards credit cards out there, thanks to a long list of benefits, a strong earning rate for flights and a solid welcome bonus.
For the latest credit card offers and deals, sign up for our free daily newsletter.
Currently, you can earn 60,000 Amex Membership Rewards points when you spend $5,000 in the first three months. You could redeem these points for one cent each toward flights booked through the Amex Travel portal. But, TPG’s valuations peg the value of Amex points at two cents each due to the Amex Membership Reward’s program’s selection of transfer partners — including Avianca, Hilton, Etihad and Singapore Airlines — and the variety of redemptions they offer. So, you can expect to get between $600 and $1,200 of value from this bonus, although you may be able to get even more when you transfer your points for select redemptions.
The Amex Platinum has a $550 annual fee (see rates and fees), which can lead to some sticker shock. But when you dive into its mile-long list of benefits, it’s easy to see how you can recoup that value:
- 5x points on flights booked directly with the airline or through Amex Travel
- 5x points on prepaid hotels booked through amextravel.com
- 1x point on everything else
- $200 annual airline fee credit
- Up to $15 in Uber credits each month, with a $20 bonus in December
- Up to $100 in credits at Saks each calendar year (up to $50 for January to June and up to $50 for July to December)
- Airline lounge access — including Centurion Lounge access, Priority Pass lounge access (excluding restaurant lounges) and Delta Sky Club access when you’re flying with Delta — through the American Express Global Lounge Collection
- Application fee credit for Global Entry every four years or for TSA PreCheck every 4.5 years
- Gold status with Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy
- Elite-like benefits when you book a stay through Amex’s Fine Hotels & Resorts program or Amex’s Hotel Collection
- Platinum Card Concierge
- Access to the American Express International Airline Program
- Travel protections when you use your card, including trip delay insurance, trip cancellation and interruption insurance, car rental loss and damage insurance and baggage insurance
- Premium Global Assist hotline that may provide many services when you’re away from home including emergency medical transportation assistance
- Shopping protections when you use your card including extended warranty protection, purchase protection and return protection
- Multiple options for redeeming points, including transferring to hotel and airline partners, booking travel through Amex Travel and Pay With Points
- Complimentary additional Gold Cards, or you can add up to three Platinum Card authorized users for $175 per year (see rates and fees)
- No foreign transaction fees (see rates and fees)
That’s perhaps the most exhaustive list of perks available among premium travel rewards credit cards. So, if you can put many of these to use, the Amex Platinum could be worth a place in your wallet.
Bottom line
While the Amex Platinum‘s current standard welcome offer is 60,000 points, it’s worth checking to see if you’re eligible for a 100,000-point bonus through the CardMatch tool. This higher offer is targeted and subject to change at any time, so your mileage may vary.
If you are targeted, TPG’s valuations peg the value of the elevated welcome bonus at $2,000. So, it’s worth checking your offers on the CardMatch Tool regularly.
Official application link: The Platinum Card® from American Express with a 60,000-point bonus
Related reading
- The Platinum Card from American Express review
- Choosing the best American Express credit card for you
- 10 things to do when you get the Amex Platinum
- Who should (and who shouldn’t) get the American Express Platinum?
- Is the Amex Platinum worth the annual fee?
- Maximizing benefits with the Amex Platinum Card
- Is the Amex Platinum once again the king of travel rewards cards?
- Why the Amex Platinum card is best for active-duty military
- Amex Platinum vs. Amex Business Platinum
- Amex Platinum vs. Amex Gold
- Battle of the premium travel rewards cards: Which is the best?
- Amex Platinum versus a volcano — reader success story
- The best travel credit cards
For rates and fees of the Amex Platinum Card, please click here.
Featured image by Wyatt Smith/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.