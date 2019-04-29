This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The best credit card for airport lounge access is hands down The Platinum Card® from American Express. On top of a Priority Pass membership and access to its own network of Centurion Lounges, cardholders also can enter a number of unaffiliated lounges like the Air Space Lounge in Cleveland and Plaza Premium Lounge in London Heathrow.
One of these lounges, The Escape Lounge, has opened up a new location in a state without any (public) airport lounges. Last week, Escape opened up a lounge in T.F. Green Airport in Providence Rhode Island (PVD). It becomes the first “public” lounge at the airport (there’s a Military Lounge operated by the Rhode Island Military Organization for the use of all members of the military and their families).
This is the thirteenth lounge in Escape’s network. It also has locations in Oakland (OAK), Minneapolis (MSP), Hartford (BDL) in addition to other international locations like London Stansted (STN).
The space features hot and cold food and beverages and our review of the Oakland outpost gave high marks for the dining options. Some beer, wine and rail drinks are complimentary while more premium choices will cost extra.
Like other lounges, you’ll have access to extra power outlets, free Wi-Fi and seating while you kill time before your flight.
The space appears small, but it’s still nice that Providence finally has a lounge that non-military members can access, especially considering the airport’s traffic continues to grow. It saw nearly 4 million passengers in 2017 and has recently added international flights operated by Norwegian and domestic routes by Frontier.
Escape also just opened a second lounge in Southern California’s Ontario International Airport Terminal 4 on Monday and plans on opening five other locations this year. Escape has another space in Ontario’s Terminal 2 that opened earlier this year.
All Escape Lounges are accessible if you have a hold The Platinum Card® from American Express, The Business Platinum® Card from American Express or the Amex Centurion Card. Those cardholders can also bring two guests with them for free.
If you don’t have an eligible card you can pay $40 to enter if you pre-book a visit or $45 for a walk-up visit.
Featured image courtesy of Ontario Airport / Twitter.
