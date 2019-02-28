Amex Offer: Get a $10 Statement Credit After Spending $15 With Uber or Uber Eats (Targeted)
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here.
Holders of The Platinum Card® from American Express already enjoy $200 in annual Uber credits, but it appears that Amex is now throwing some of its other card members a bone. Certain cards now show an alluring offer for those who lean on ride-sharing services to get from point to point: If you spend $15 or more with Uber or Uber Eats, you’ll get $10 back via a statement credit.
We’ve seen the offer hit on a Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card, but not on a Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express. It appears to be a targeted offer, so login to your Amex account via the web or app and check for it in the Amex Offers & Benefits section.
You’ll need to enroll in the perk first, then use your enrolled card to spend a minimum of $15+ in one or more transactions with Uber or Uber Eats by March 31, 2019. (Of note: This is not valid for international rides, and it excludes gift cards and Uber Bike transactions.)
The terms and conditions state that the offer is limited to one enrolled card per cardmember across all Amex offer channels. In addition, you must pay directly with the enrolled card in the Uber app — third-party payments like Apple Pay won’t count.
If you were targeted for the offer on your Platinum Card® from American Express, also note that the offer likely can stack with the annual Uber credits that come as a benefit of the card. So, if you receive the offer across multiple cards, the Platinum Card would make the most sense to add it to, as you’ll also get $15 in Uber credits to use every month (except in December, when you’ll get $35).
