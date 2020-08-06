Limited time only: Earn up to $300 in welcome credits for Amex Blue Business Plus, Blue Business Cash
American Express has launched a new, easy-to-earn welcome bonus across two of its small business credit cards — The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express and the American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card. Now through Nov. 4, new cardholders will earn up to $300 in statement credits after making eligible purchases at Dell, DocuSign and FedEx (up to $100 each) in the first three months of card membership.
This welcome offer is unique and not something you typically see from issuers. Rather than requiring a minimum spending threshold to earn a bonus, cardholders earn the offer as they spend. For example, if you spend $75 at Dell on a new monitor for your work-from-home setup within the welcome period, you’ll get $75 credited back to your account and have an additional $25 in Dell credits left, or $225 total.
Blue Business Plus Card
Annual fee: $0 (see rates and fees)
The Blue Business Plus Card is a solid no-annual-fee business credit card that earns 2x on the first $50,000 in purchases each year (then 1x). This card grants you access to the Membership Rewards program, which is great business owners, freelancers and sole proprietors who want to earn transferable travel rewards on their business expenses.
You’ll get 0% APR for 12 months on new purchases (13.24% – 19.24% variable APR applies after). The card also comes with an array of small business perks, including employee cards for no additional annual fee and Vendor Pay by Bill.com.
Blue Business Cash Card
Annual fee: $0 (see rates and fees)
The Blue Business Cash is the cash-back version of the Blue Business Plus, offering 2% cash back on the first $50,000 spent each year (then 1%). You’ll get the same 0% APR offer for 12 months (13.24% – 19.24% variable APR applies after) and business tools like no-annual-fee employee cards and access to Vendor Pay by Bill.com.
Is the offer worth it?
Short answer? Yes. Previously, neither of these cards offered a welcome bonus. And while we’ve seen a 10,000 point offer on the Blue Business Plus in the past, this $300 offer is a better value overall. TPG values Membership Rewards points at two cents each, so 10,000 points is worth just $200.
Considering Amex only gives you one opportunity to earn the welcome bonus on a card once per lifetime, it’s important to time your applications right. While this $300 offer may not be the most lucrative, it’s certainly a big step up from the standard (non-existent) welcome offer on either card.
Aside from the bonus being easier to hit than many welcome bonus thresholds, it’s also nice that it’s not all-or-nothing. Generally, you have to hit a spending requirement within a certain timeframe to get the bonus. If you don’t meet the threshold, you don’t get any of the bonus (even if you were almost there).
With this setup, you’ll earn as much as you spend. You could utilize this bonus to earn the full $300, or you could end up earning $125 or $267. This means you can theoretically still benefit from the offer even if you don’t max out the categories.
Of course, the downside to this is that your spending to earn the bonus is limited to three merchants — that may not be useful for many small business owners that don’t have a spending need at Dell, Docusign or FedEx. A freelancer who really only uses a business credit card for office supplies, internet and some computer software may not be able to maximize this offer.
Something else to consider is that you’re getting a cash-back statement credit with this offer — even on the Blue Business Plus, which generally earns Membership Rewards points. Rather than earning a bonus of Membership Rewards points that can be transferred to partners for even more value than cash back (TPG values MR points at 2 cents each), you’re getting a statement credit.
Bottom line
At the end of the day, this offer is a huge step up from the norm for these cards. You’re getting up to $300 in value, which isn’t insignificant. And if you are someone who would have spent in these merchant categories regardless, this bonus can be incredibly easy to hit. If you’ve been considering adding either of these cards to your wallet, now is a great time to consider applying.
Remember, this bonus offer will expire on Nov. 4, 2020. So if you’re interested, make sure you apply before then or you’ll miss out on the ability to earn a welcome bonus with these cards.
