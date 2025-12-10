For a significant subset of travelers, the airport lounge can make or break a journey.

Whether it's a more utilitarian use like having somewhere to grab coffee, dinner or a drink before a flight or do work during a connection, or wanting to start your journeys in luxury with free drinks and snacks away from the hustle and bustle of the main airport, lounges can be a crucial part of a trip.

But not all lounges are created equal, as most experienced travelers know — and as J.D. Power has found.

The data and analytics firm unveiled its first-ever U.S. airport lounge benchmark study on Wednesday, ranking which lounge networks customers see as the best.

Notably, the study focused on general membership access lounges and not exclusive business-class lounges like United Airlines' Polaris Lounge or American Airlines' premium Flagship Lounge.

ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

The study measured customer satisfaction across eight main criteria, weighted based on importance and plotted on a 1,000-point scale. Those criteria were perceived value of experience, weighing the benefits against the costs; staff; food and beverage; cleanliness and upkeep; amenities; ease of accessing lounge; ambience; and Wi-Fi quality. Data was collected in September and October from surveys of 1,430 travelers who visited a U.S. airport lounge at least once in the past year.

American Express' Centurion Lounge network topped the rankings with 782 points out of a possible 1,000, followed by Capital One Lounges and Delta Sky Clubs, which tied for second place at 773 points each. Chase Sapphire Lounges were close behind with 771 points. American Airlines Admirals Clubs (753 points), Alaska Airlines' Alaska Lounges (748 points) and United Clubs (705) all ranked well but fell below the study's average score of 758.

ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

The lounge benchmark study also offered some fascinating insights into what travelers generally think about lounges and how they see them in the context of their overall trips.

Highlighting how integral lounges have become for some travelers, nearly half (47%) of lounge users surveyed reported that they plan the routing of their trips around lounge access, and 82% said that they choose which airline to fly based on what lounges they can access.

Food and drinks were the most popular lounge amenity, with nearly three-quarters (74%) of respondents citing them as a reason they use lounges. Rest and relaxation were listed as a reason by 62% of users, and escaping the airport crowds was highlighted by 37% of the people surveyed. Interestingly, 37% of those surveyed said they use the lounge because food and drinks in the terminals cost too much, confirming that for some frequent travelers, the cost of lounge access can be made up in savings.

CHRISTINE GALLIPEAU/THE POINTS GUY

Speaking of lounge access, premium credit cards are the main way that about one-third (34%) of survey participants access lounges, while 21% said they have access through their elite status. Only 18% said that they maintain a lounge membership separate from their credit card or status.

The majority of travelers (56%) spend 31 to 60 minutes in lounges, on average, according to the survey. Interestingly, overall satisfaction scores averaged 39 points higher among those who spend more than two hours in lounges.

One aspect the study didn't address is overcrowding, which has resulted in long lines and waits to enter some of the most popular lounges.

That crowding is ultimately a sign of how popular lounges are becoming. Another sign: Airports are starting to incorporate elements from their designs in public terminal areas during renovations, according to Michael Taylor, J.D. Power's managing director of travel, hospitality and retail.

"Lounges are clearly resonating with travelers, as expanded access through credit card perks and other non-status-related offers has fueled demand, bringing with it the unfortunate side effect of increased crowding," Taylor said. "This is driving the demand for additional lounge space within airport terminals."

Looking to add a lounge visit to your next flight? Be sure to check out TPG's comprehensive guides to how to access airport lounges and the best credit cards that include lounge access as a perk.