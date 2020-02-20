American to fly 777s between New York and Los Angeles, widebodies between several other cities
American Airlines will run several widebodies on domestic routes connecting major hubs, including New York (JFK) and Los Angeles (LAX), and Los Angeles and San Francisco (SFO) to Chicago (ORD). The routes were first reported by potus18 on FlyerTalk.
As potus18 found, the New York to Los Angeles flight will operate on a Boeing 777 from April 7 through April 24, while the San Francisco to Chicago flight will operate on a Boeing 787-8 between March 28 and April 24. Finally, Los Angeles to Chicago will fly on a 787-9 between March 29-June 3, the longest period.
But that’s not all. As TPG’s Benji Stawski discovered, American is selling some of the flights as a two cabin flight on the LAX-JFK route. He discovered that first class is priced like business class and has a business fare code but still lists first-class perks like 3 free checked bags. You are also able to book American’s premium economy as Main Cabin Extra, he discovered.
As you can see, $708 one-way is a steal for a ticket technically showing up as Flagship First. It’s unclear if you’ll be able to access to Flagship First Dining, a sit-down, restaurant-style dining experience available only to those passengers traveling in first class on a three-cabin international or premium transcontinental flight.
If you plan to fly between Los Angeles and Chicago this spring, you’ll be able to fly American’s 787-9 business class. It consists of one large cabin arranged in eight rows of reverse-herringbone 1-2-1 seating, as we reported in 2018. If you’re on a San Francisco to Chicago flight will on the Boeing 787-8, a two-cabin aircraft 28 business class seats. Business class features both forward-facing and backward-facing seats in a 1-2-1 configuration. All 28 seats are lie-flat and have direct aisle access. There’s a larger forward cabin of five rows and a mini-cabin of two rows behind the main business-class galley and bathrooms.
