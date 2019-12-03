Amex cardholders can save up to 10% on their next Etihad flight
Etihad Airways is offering American Express cardholders the chance to save on their next flights with the airline with up to a 10% discount. This offer is similar to one from Emirates just last week, where you can get up to $1,000 off round-trip flights departing the U.S. by using the promotion code USAMX19.
Here’s what you need to know about the Etihad promotion.
You’ll first need to visit etihad.com/usamexcampaign and enter the first four digits of your American Express Card. Cardholders can save up to 10% on base fares on Economy Saver, Economy Classic, Economy Flex, Business Saver, Business Classic, Business Flex and First fares, excluding child and infant fares. You must book your flights by Feb. 29, 2020 and note that the discount applies to the base fare only and is exclusive of taxes, fees and surcharges.
Keep in mind that this promotion is valid on one-way and round-trip fares only and does not apply to multicity destinations or stopovers. You will know if your itinerary is eligible for the promotion, as it will be clearly indicated by a yellow star. Occasionally, Economy Class fares categorized as Economy Deal may be available for sale and those flights may actually be cheaper.
That discount will not apply to this promotion, but you can still book through this current web portal. Note that your departure city doesn’t have to originate in the U.S., as I was able to find London (LHR) to Abu Dhabi (AUH).
To search, head to Etihad’s website and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline.
Airline: Etihad
Routes: Worldwide
Cost: $967+ round-trip
Travel Dates: Now through April 30, 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline) or American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York-JFK to Abu Dhabi (AUH) for $967 round-trip in economy:
Paris (CDG) to Abu Dhabi (AUH) for 2,587 euro ($2,865) one-way in business class:
Featured photo courtesy of Etihad.
