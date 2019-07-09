This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you love to eat, The Infatuation’s EEEEEATSCON food festival might just be the best day of the year.
For the second year in a row, the restaurant recommendation site and community is hosting this year’s EEEEEATSCON in New York City (the first three were in Santa Monica) on Oct. 5 and 6 at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. Esteemed Nashville fried chicken joint Hattie B’s is the so-called “headliner” with supporting acts from a soon-to-be-announced Shake Shack collaboration, Tokyo Record Bar (think: music and izakaya), the brand-new Crown Shy and so many more. Yes, we’re hungry just thinking about it.
Tickets go on sale today, Tuesday, July 9, and if you have an American Express credit card, you’ll be able to get tickets for just $15 plus fees. If you don’t have one, they’re double the price. So, yes, it quite literally pays to have an Amex here. Your ticket is your entrance into the festival, although you’ll still have to pay for all the food your heart desires once inside. Last year, there was also a small “Amex Gold” lounge with free water bottles and donuts, although details for the 2019 edition are still being worked out.
If you don’t have an Amex, we put together a handy guide to help you find your “ruby slipper,” and let’s not forget about the cherry on top: The Gold Card in Limited Edition Rose Gold is back — but only until July 17. With it, you’ll earn 40,000 Membership Rewards points* after spending $2,000 in your first 3 months of having the card. That’s about $800 when redeemed for travel, according to TPG’s most recent valuations. Not to mention that’s in addition to the 4x points you’ll get on all dining and at US supermarkets (up to $25,000; then 1x) — so if your life revolves around where you’re eating (guilty), those points are going to add up really quickly.
American Express has really been growing its footprint in the food space, especially with its recent acquisition of the restaurant-booking service Resy. Translation: You’re missing out on valuable dining perks if you don’t have one in your wallet.
