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Amex just added ChatGPT statement credits for select business cardholders

May 12, 2026
5 min read
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If you're a business owner who's all in on artificial intelligence, you're in luck.

An all-new benefit has rolled out on the The Business Platinum Card® from American Express and American Express® Business Gold Card: AI statement credits.

American Express is now offering eligible cardmembers up to $300 in statement credits per calendar year on U.S. purchases of ChatGPT Business subscriptions (subject to auto-renewal; enrollment required).

For those already using AI tools in their day-to-day workflows, the new benefit could help offset the cost of a ChatGPT Business plan. Here's what to know.

Which Amex cards are eligible for the ChatGPT Business statement credit?

Amex is rolling out the up to $300 ChatGPT Business statement credit on two Membership Rewards-earning business cards.

Woman holding a credit card and using her laptop
FG TRADE/GETTY IMAGES

Here are the eligible cards, along with their welcome bonuses:

Eligible cardWelcome bonusWelcome bonus value*Annual fee
Amex Business Platinum
Find out your offer and see if you are eligible for as high as 300,000 bonus points after spending $20,000 on purchases in the first three months of card membership. Welcome offers vary, and you may not be eligible for an offer.
Up to $6,000
$895 (see rates and fees)
Amex Business Gold
Find out your offer and see if you are eligible for as high as 200,000 bonus points after spending $15,000 on purchases in the first three months of card membership. Welcome offers vary, and you may not be eligible for an offer.
Up to $4,000
$375 (see rates and fees)

*Per TPG's May 2026 valuations.

This benefit is not included with the personal versions of these cards or any other Amex business cards — just the Business Platinum and the Business Gold.

This is a first-of-its-kind ChatGPT Business credit on a card.

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Related: Amex Business Gold vs. Amex Business Platinum: Which premium business card is right for you?

What comes with a ChatGPT Business subscription?

While ChatGPT provides a limited free service to its users, ChatGPT Business costs $20 per user per month. The ChatGPT Business platform provides built-in privacy and security, along with the ability to adjust your plan size and add optional credits.

Mature male entrepreneur working on laptop by female colleague in food truck
MASKOT/GETTY IMAGES

ChatGPT Business provides elevated access to the ChatGPT platform and its artificial intelligence tools for business owners, including:

  • Unlimited core chat
  • More than 60 app integrations, including GitHub, Google Drive, SharePoint and Slack
  • No training on your company's data

The ChatGPT Business platform provides built-in privacy and security, along with the ability to adjust your plan size and add optional credits.

Related: 7 reasons you might want the Amex Business Platinum instead of the Amex Platinum

Bottom line

The new statement credit for ChatGPT Business on Amex Business Platinum and Amex Business Gold starts today and adds more ongoing value to two of Amex's top-tier business cards. It's also the first AI-related statement credit we've seen across cards.

Plus, if you're an Amex Business Gold cardmember, the up to $300 statement credit nearly offsets the card's entire $375 annual fee. Business Platinum cardmembers can also enjoy the ChatGPT Business credit, along with its luxury travel perks and more.

To learn more, read our full reviews of the Amex Business Platinum and the Amex Business Gold.

Apply here: The Business Platinum Card from American Express
Apply here: American Express Business Gold Card

For rates and fees of the Amex Business Platinum card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Amex Business Gold card, click here.

Featured image by MINISERIES/GETTY IMAGES
Editorial disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airline or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.