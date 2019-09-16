This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Are you a sports or music fan? If so, American Airlines has launched a new partnership that can score you miles for your next trip.
American is partnering with Vivid Seats, a company that sells tickets across music, sports, and performing arts events. AAdvantage members will have the opportunity to earn at least 3x miles per dollar spent (excluding taxes, fees and insurance products) on live event tickets purchased through a new ticket marketplace at american.vividseats.com.
Customers can buy tickets by navigating directly to american.vividseats.com, or by visiting aa.com and clicking AAdvantage. Note that AAdvantage miles earned through this promotion/offer do not count toward elite status qualification or AAdvantage Million Miler status, unless specified.
TPG values AAdvantage miles at 1.4 cents each. AAdvantage miles are easy to earn, as you can earn them by flying, partners such as AAdvantage eShopping mall and AAdvantage Dining and through cobranded credit cards.
If you’re looking to earn more AAdvantage miles, Citi and Barclays currently issue American Airlines credit cards, giving you several different options.
Currently, Citi offers four AAdvantage cards:
- Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard®: Earn 50,000 bonus miles after spending $5,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening. Earn 2x AAdvantage miles on American Airlines purchases and 1 mile elsewhere. ($450 annual fee)
- Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard®: Earn 50,000 American AAdvantage miles after spending $2,500 on purchases in the first three months of account opening. Earn 2x AAdvantage miles on gas stations, restaurants and American Airlines purchases and 1 mile elsewhere. ($99 annual fee, waived for the first year)
- CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Mastercard®: Earn 60,000 American AAdvantage miles after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening. ($99 annual fee, waived for the first year)
- American Airlines AAdvantage MileUp℠ Card: Earn 10,000 bonus miles and a $50 statement credit after spending $500 on purchases within the first three months of account opening. Earn 2x AAdvantage miles on grocery store and American Airlines purchases and 1 mile elsewhere. (No annual fee)
Barclaycard offers two American AAdvantage cobranded credit cards. While the bonus categories are not as good as those on the Citi cards, you only need to make a purchase and pay the annual fee to earn the sign-up bonus. Here are the two cards by Barclays currently open to new applicants:
- Barclaycard AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard®: Earn 60,000 AAdvantage® bonus miles after making your first purchase in the first 90 days and paying the $99 annual fee. Earn 2x AAdvantage miles on American Airlines purchases, and 1 mile elsewhere. Offer ends Oct. 31, 2019.
- Barclaycard AAdvantage® Aviator® Business Mastercard®: Earn 50,000 miles after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days and earn another 10,000 miles when a purchase is made on an employee card. Earn 2x AAdvantage miles on office supply, telecom, car rental and American Airlines purchases, and 1 mile elsewhere. ($95 annual fee)
