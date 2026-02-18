If you're a heavy packer, American Airlines will soon charge you more — unless you plan ahead.

The airline on Wednesday announced it's raising fees for passengers' second checked bag ... that is, if they wait until they arrive at the airport to pay.

Going forward, bag No. 2 will cost customers $50 at the terminal. That's $5 more than the airline currently charges for a second bag.

However, flyers who prepay for their baggage online before their trip will get a $5 "discount" — in which case the fee would stay the same as it is right now ($45).

How much checked bags cost on American Airlines

Here's how American's fees for customers' first two checked bags will look going forward:



Checked baggage situation Fee Notes First checked bag fee if prepaid online $35 No change First checked bag fee if paid at the airport $40 No change Second checked bag fee if prepaid online $45 No change Second checked bag fee if paid at the airport $50 Up from $45 previously; applies to all bookings from Feb. 18 on

These charges are for domestic and select short-haul international flights. See the full details on American's website.

What this change means: Going forward, American will incentivize customers to prepay for their second checked bag, just like it currently does with their first bag.

Top competitor United Airlines uses a similar formula for its bag fees.

Why the change?

American seemed to frame its decision to hike second-bag fees for customers who pay at the airport as a way to nudge more travelers to book their luggage ahead of time, which can help reduce check-in and bag-drop lines inside the terminal.

In recent weeks, the Fort Worth-based carrier has beefed up its mobile app and online tools for customers, making it easier to add bags to reservations and make other flight changes.

An American Airlines Embraer E170 taxis at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (ORD). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

"Any time we can make the travel experience streamlined and more convenient before arriving at the airport is a win for our customers," American's Chief Customer Officer Heather Garboden said in a statement.

Keep in mind, all members who earn elite status in American's AAdvantage loyalty program get at least one free checked bag. Members with Platinum status and higher get at least two free bags on all flights.

Plus, most American cobranded credit card holders get their first checked bag free on domestic itineraries.

Big picture

American's tweak to its baggage policy comes roughly two years after airlines across the industry hiked bag fees in 2024.

It also comes just weeks after American reported its 2025 profits were down sharply from a year prior, disappointing Wall Street and sparking outcry among some of its largest unions.

