After a six-year hiatus, American Airlines’ most exclusive lounge offering at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) is back in business.

This week, the carrier reopened Flagship Dining at LAX. That’s American’s a la carte restaurant-style experience, which is available to customers flying in its most premium seats.

It had been closed since 2020 but is now open again after a face-lift.

And it also has a new access policy at LAX — and at the two other American hubs that offer the service.

Flagship Dining at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). AMERICAN AIRLINES

How to get Flagship Dining on American Airlines

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American now offers Flagship Dining at three of its hubs:

LAX

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Miami International Airport (MIA)

At those airports, you'll find the a la carte dining experience is available within its Flagship Lounge, AA's premium lounge that's open to premium cabin passengers and AAdvantage elites taking long-haul flights.

Instead of grabbing food at the buffet, Flagship Dining offers flyers a sit-down meal with table service — we’re talking a full menu with coursed-out dishes, all complimentary.

American Airlines Flagship Dining, 2021. ERIC ROSEN/THE POINTS GUY

In the past, the airline limited access to Flagship Dining to passengers flying in its Flagship First cabin on the Boeing 777-300ER or Airbus A321T aircraft.

But as the carrier gets set to phase out its international-style first-class cabin, access to Flagship Dining is opening up to more passengers.

Business-class passengers now eligible

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In September, American began allowing passengers in its Flagship business-class cabins to sit for its exclusive dining experience.

If you’re flying out of DFW, MIA or LAX, you can have a Flagship Dining meal if you are:

Booked in a Flagship Business Plus seat on the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner or Boeing 777-300ER

Booked in business-class on a qualifying long-haul, transcontinental or Hawaii flight that’s marketed as Flagship

That change is especially notable at LAX, because it allows business-class passengers to use Flagship Dining on certain transcontinental flights. To get in, you'll need to have a ticket that's marketed as "Flagship" (domestic first-class tickets won't be enough).

Flagship Suites on the 777. ARTURO BARBERA/AMERICAN AIRLINES

Like with any restaurant or airport lounge, space is limited. You can join the waitlist for a table after arriving at the Flagship Lounge in LA, Dallas and Miami.

American used to offer Flagship Dining at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). Today, the carrier instead operates its three premium lounges (Greenwich, Chelsea and Soho) in Terminal 8 with partner British Airways.

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Meanwhile, its newest Flagship Lounge at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) features a la carte dining within the main club.

Speaking of American’s “Flagship” product, the end is rapidly approaching for Flagship First.

Nov. 19 will mark the last date AA offers long-haul first-class as a stand-alone product on its 777s.

Those jets are getting refreshed with new interiors, with the airline ditching first-class and adding the highest business-class seat count it's ever offered.

American will phase out Flagship First on transcontinental service in March.

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