American Airlines has added the airline’s Airbus A321T on flights between Los Angeles and Miami this winter, as reported by One Mile At A Time. From December 18, 2019 through January 6, 2020, American will operate two of the airline’s up to nine daily flights between Los Angeles and Miami using the Airbus A321T, which is configured for American’s premium transcontinental routes. During this same period, American will reduce the number of flights the airline offers between San Francisco and New York-JFK, a route operated solely with the Airbus A321T.
American Airlines A321T Flights Between Los Angeles and Miami
- AA1473 Los Angeles ⇒ Miami, Departs at 9:40 a.m., Arrives at 5:52 p.m.
- AA914 Miami ⇒ Los Angeles, Departs at 10:12 a.m., Arrives at 12:47 p.m.
- AA914 Los Angeles ⇒ Miami, Departs at 2:05 p.m., Arrives at 10:22 p.m.
- AA2289 Miami ⇒ Los Angeles, Departs at 7:45 p.m., Arrives at 10:25 p.m.
This is great news for travelers as the Airbus A321T is American’s most passenger-friendly narrow-body aircraft. The Airbus A321T features 10 seats in first class configured in a 1-1 layout, 20 seats in business class in a 2-2 configuration, and just 72 seats in the main cabin in a standard 3-3 configuration. Of those 72 seats in the main cabin, 36 seats are branded as Main Cabin Extra and offer enhanced legroom with passengers receiving free premium drinks.
Unfortunately, this move does not appear to be permanent, as American Airlines’ schedule does not show the A321T operating flights between Los Angeles and Miami beyond January 6.
Additionally, passengers hoping to book a seat in first or business class aboard the A321T between Los Angeles and Miami will have to wait. A quick search on AA.com shows no premium cabin award availability on these flights at the moment.
American Airlines does not appear to have any plans to offer the airline’s Flagship Service onboard these flights. Essentially, while passengers can expect an upgraded hard-product, the soft product will remain the same.
Featured image by Kevin Song/The Points Guy
