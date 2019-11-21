American Airlines adds 8 seasonal routes for summer 2020
American Airlines announced eight new seasonal routes that will join its schedule for the summer of 2020.
All eight of the routes will operate only on weekends, adding service from five of American’s hubs to destinations like Portland, Maine (PWM); Traverse City, Michigan (TVC), and Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts (MVY). American announced the schedule additions on Thursday.
Three of American’s new routes will come from Philadelphia (PHL), which gets summertime weekend-only service to Traverse City in Michigan and Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket (ACK) in Massachusetts.
American’s Miami (MIA) hub landed two routes in the seasonal expansion while Charlotte (CLT), Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) and Washington Reagan National (DCA) each got one.
In Miami, the schedules on both of American’s added routes — to Des Moines, Iowa (DSM), and Jackson, Mississippi (JAN) — appear aimed at customers traveling to Miami or looking to make connections there. In detailing the Miami routes, American noted “flight times will complement one-stop connections to vacation favorites like Bonaire, St. Vincent and Montego Bay, Jamaica.”
Beyond American’s hubs, the biggest winners in Thursday’s announcement were Traverse City and Martha’s Vineyard. Each landed two of the eight routes announced by American on Thursday.
Traverse City — a popular summer destination on the shores of Lake Michigan — will get weekend-only nonstops to American’s hubs in Philadelphia and Washington National. American and its regional affiliates already serve Traverse City year-round from Chicago O’Hare and seasonally from Charlotte, Dallas/Fort Worth and New York LaGuardia (LGA).
The beach destination of Martha’s Vineyard is getting flights to both Charlotte and Philadelphia. American’s regional affiliates already offer seasonal summertime service to MVY from New York LaGuardia and Washington National.
Tickets for the new routes will go on sale on Monday, Nov. 25. Schedule details for the eight routes is listed below.
The additions are part of a broader expansion American has announced for next year. The company says it has put 20 seasonal routes on its schedule so far for next summer. American had already detailed seven other seasonal routes for summer 2020 in August, when it announced new routes like New York LaGuardia-Bozeman, Montana (BZN) and Chicago O’Hare-Fairbanks, Alaska (FAI).
“Every year, we evaluate our network and look to create more routes and serve unique destinations whether we’re entering new markets like Casablanca or adding more service to places like Traverse City, Michigan,” Vasu Raja, American’s Senior Vice President of Network Strategy, said in a statement.
Raja added “we see summer 2020 as an opportunity for growth in the leisure destinations our customers truly value.”
Charlotte-Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts
Service dates: June 20 through Sept. 5
Frequency: Saturdays only
Aircraft: Embraer E175s operated by American’s American Eagle affiliates
Dallas/Fort Worth-Portland, Maine
Service dates: June 6 through Oct. 3
Frequency: Saturdays only
Aircraft: Airbus A319 aircraft.
Miami-Des Moines, Iowa
Service dates: June 4 through Aug. 17
Frequency: Two round-trip flights per weekend; flights depart Miami on Fridays and Saturdays and return to Des Moines on Saturdays and Sundays
Aircraft: Embraer E175s operated by American’s American Eagle affiliates
Miami-Jackson, Mississippi
Service dates: June 4 through Aug. 17
Frequency: Two round-trip flights per weekend; flights depart Miami on Fridays and Saturdays and return to Des Moines on Saturdays and Sundays
Aircraft: Embraer E145 regional jets operated by American’s American Eagle affiliates
Philadelphia-Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts
Service dates: June 30 through Sept. 8
Frequency: Saturdays only
Aircraft: Embraer E175s operated by American’s American Eagle affiliates
Philadelphia-Nantucket, Massachusetts
Service dates: June 20 through Sept. 8
Frequency: Saturdays only
Aircraft: Embraer E175s operated by American’s American Eagle affiliates
Philadelphia-Traverse City, Michigan
Service dates: June 20 through Sept. 8
Frequency: Saturdays only
Aircraft: Embraer E175s operated by American’s American Eagle affiliates
Washington Reagan National-Traverse City, Michigan
Service dates: June 20 through Sept. 8
Frequency: Saturdays only
Aircraft: Embraer E175s operated by American’s American Eagle affiliates
Featured photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images.
