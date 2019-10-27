Top elite American Air flyers to receive priority gate check on regional jet flights
If you’ve ever flown on smaller regional jets such as the Bombardier CRJs and Embraer ERJs, you understand an inconvenient truth: your standard carry-on suitcase will not fit into those tiny overhead bins. That means you have to leave your bag on a cart in front of the plane and wait to pick it up when you disembark.
But now if you have American Airlines AAdvantage® Executive Platinum or ConciergeKey status, the wait to get your bag off an American Eagle flight just got quicker, reports View from the Wing.
On Nov. 11, 2019, American Airlines will start offering to its elite flyers special yellow tags — dubbed Priority Valet — which will alert ground crew to remove those bags from the aircraft first. It covers American Eagle flights operated by CRJ-200/700/900 and Embraer 140/145 aircraft, reports View from the Wing.
American Airlines does not release any details about its exclusive ConciergeKey status program, but this TPG story outlines what members receive including: dedicated customer service phone lines; Flagship check-in Chicago O’Hare (ORD), London Heathrow (LHR), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA) and New York-JFK; a car ride to help you meet tight connections; a free Admirals Club airport lounge membership; top-priority upgraded and preboarding; and invitations to exclusive events.
AAdvantage Executive Platinum member benefits include: four one-way systemwide upgrades; complimentary auto-requested upgrades; 100-hour upgrade window; 120% elite mileage bonus; complimentary Main Cabin Extra and preferred seats; and three free checked bags.
