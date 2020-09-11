America remembers 9/11 – photos from across the country
Nineteen years ago today, the world changed forever when Al Qaeda terrorists struck New York, near Shanksville, Pennsylvania and Washington D.C. using airplanes as weapons. The U.S. airline industry, and the country as a whole, has never been the same.
Today at Ground Zero in Manhattan, former Vice President Joe Biden — the Democratic presidential nominee — and current Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican, both made appearances. The two men even exchanged what appeared to be a friendly greeting.
President Donald Trump was at Shanksville Friday morning laying a wreath and speaking at a memorial for the 44 people killed when flight 93 crashed into a field after being hijacked after takeoff from Newark International Airport (EWR).
Biden was at Shanksville a little later in the day, and even delivered beers to a local fire department.
Here’s how the country marked the solemn anniversary in photographs taken from across the country.
Featured photo by Photo by LT Photo/Getty Images.
