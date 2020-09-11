News

America remembers 9/11 – photos from across the country

 Clint Henderson
5h ago

Nineteen years ago today, the world changed forever when Al Qaeda terrorists struck New York, near Shanksville, Pennsylvania and Washington D.C. using airplanes as weapons. The U.S. airline industry, and the country as a whole, has never been the same.

Today at Ground Zero in Manhattan, former Vice President Joe Biden — the Democratic presidential nominee — and current Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican, both made appearances. The two men even exchanged what appeared to be a friendly greeting.

President Donald Trump was at Shanksville Friday morning laying a wreath and speaking at a memorial for the 44 people killed when flight 93 crashed into a field after being hijacked after takeoff from Newark International Airport (EWR).

Biden was at Shanksville a little later in the day, and even delivered beers to a local fire department.

Here’s how the country marked the solemn anniversary in photographs taken from across the country.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 11: A military honor guard arrives on the South Lawn of the White House as White House staff members prepare for a moment of silence to mark the 19th anniversary of the September 11th attacks on September 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on Friday morning. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
A military honor guard arrives on the South Lawn of the White House as White House staff members prepare for a moment of silence to mark the 19th anniversary of the September 11th attacks on September 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

 

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 11: Members of the Young Americas Foundation place 2,977 American flags to represent the lives lost during the 9/11 attacks, outside of the Capitol on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Members of the Young Americas Foundation place 2,977 American flags to represent the lives lost during the 9/11 attacks, outside of the Capitol on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

 

SHANKSVILLE, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: President Donald J. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt pray during a ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial commemorating the 19th anniversary of the crash of Flight 93 and the September 11th terrorist attacks on September 11, 2020 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The nation is marking the nineteenth anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, when the terrorist group al-Qaeda flew hijacked airplanes into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
President Donald J. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt pray during a ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial commemorating the 19th anniversary of the crash of Flight 93 and the September 11th terrorist attacks on September 11, 2020 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.  (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

 

SHANKSVILLE, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden lays a wreath at the Flight 93 National Memorial on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks September 11, 2020 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Earlier in the day Biden attended a remembrance ceremony at the September 11 National Memorial in New York City. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden lays a wreath at the Flight 93 National Memorial on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks September 11, 2020 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (L) and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (R) greet each other during a 9/11 memorial service at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2020 in New York City. The ceremony to remember those who were killed in the terror attacks 19 years ago will be altered this year in order to adhere to safety precautions around COVID-19 transmission. (Photo by Amr Alfiky - Pool/Getty Images)
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (L) and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (R) greet each other during a 9/11 memorial service at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Amr Alfiky – Pool/Getty Images)

 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden meets with Maria Fisher, 90, whose son Andrew Fisher was killed in north World Trade Center tower, during a 9/11 memorial service at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2020 in New York City. The ceremony to remember those who were killed in the terror attacks 19 years ago will be altered this year in order to adhere to safety precautions around COVID-19 transmission. (Photo by Amr Alfiky - Pool/Getty Images)
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden meets with Maria Fisher, 90, whose son Andrew Fisher was killed in north World Trade Center tower, during a 9/11 memorial service at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Amr Alfiky – Pool/Getty Images)

 

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York on September 11, 2020. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
The 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York on September 11, 2020. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

 

SHANKSVILLE, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: A visitor places a flower along the Wall of Names after listening to President Donald Trump deliver a speech at the Flight 93 National Memorial commemorating the 17th Anniversary of the crash of Flight 93 and the September 11th terrorist attacks on September 11, 2018 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The nation is marking the seventeenth anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, when the terrorist group al-Qaeda flew hijacked airplanes into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
A visitor places a flower along the Wall of Names after listening to President Donald Trump deliver a speech at the Flight 93 National Memorial commemorating the 17th Anniversary of the crash of Flight 93 and the September 11th terrorist attacks on September 11, 2018 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

 

Mourners gather at the 9/11 Memorial on September 11, 2020. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
Mourners gather at the 9/11 Memorial on September 11, 2020. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

 

New York Firefighters salute at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York on September 11, 2020. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
New York Firefighters salute at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York on September 11, 2020. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

 

Family members of 9/11 victims tribute their loved ones on the 19th anniversary of September 11 attacks in New York City on September 11, 2020. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Family members of 9/11 victims tribute their loved ones on the 19th anniversary of September 11 attacks in New York City on September 11, 2020. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

 

Family members of 9/11 victims tribute their loved ones on the 19th anniversary of September 11 attacks in New York City on September 11, 2020. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Family members of 9/11 victims tribute their loved ones on the 19th anniversary of September 11 attacks in New York City on September 11, 2020. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

 

Family members of 9/11 victims tribute their loved ones on the 19th anniversary of September 11 attacks in New York City on September 11, 2020. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Family members of 9/11 victims tribute their loved ones on the 19th anniversary of September 11 attacks in New York City on September 11, 2020. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

 

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 11: The light tribute to the 9/11 attacks on the Pentagon are scene next to the Lincoln Memorial on September 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. The display is part of a scaled back commemoration this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
The light tribute to the 9/11 attacks on the Pentagon are scene next to the Lincoln Memorial on September 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. The display is part of a scaled back commemoration this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

 

The Tribute in Light. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
The Tribute in Light. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

 

Featured photo by Photo by LT Photo/Getty Images.

Clint Henderson Clint Henderson is Senior News Editor at TPG.
