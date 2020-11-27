Here’s how to earn an extra 5,000 bonus miles and save on your next Alaska flight
Here’s something we haven’t seen in a while: Alaska Airlines is offering a new member bonus. Not for signing up for a credit card – for joining the Mileage Plan program and completing a flight. Here are the details:
- Join the Alaska Mileage Plan program by Dec. 31, 2020
- Fly round-trip before Feb. 28, 2021 and earn 2,500 miles
- Take a second round-trip flight and earn another 2,500 miles
This offer is valid on Alaska Airlines-operated flights only. Codeshare and partner flights are excluded.
While 5,000 Alaska miles may not seem like much, it’s actually enough for a one-way domestic award flight under 700 miles. The welcome bonus is in addition to the miles you’ll earn from your actual flight. For example, if you’re flying from Chicago to Washington, D.C. you’ll earn about 1,200 miles in addition to the 2,500-mile new member bonus.
Stacking the bonus
This offer can be even more lucrative if you stack it right. For example, you can earn 5x points on your airfare by using a card like The Platinum Card from American Express or the Citi Prestige. You can also opt to earn a 12% discount on airfare instead by buying an Alaska Airlines gift card from Costco. The $500 gift cards are currently on sale for $449.99.
You’ll save 10% on the gift card and receive another 2% in rewards by using the Citi® Double Cash Card. Convert those cash back rewards to Citi ThankYou points and you’ll bump the value of your rewards from $9 to $15.30.
Bottom line
If you’re not currently an Alaska Mileage Plan member and have travel coming up with the airline, signing up for this promotion is a no-brainer. You’ll earn bonus miles on top of normal earnings and get you closer to your next Alaska award. Stacked with the Costco promotion and the right credit card, you can maximize your savings further.
