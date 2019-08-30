This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The first US airport has announced its closure, and airlines have begun cancelling flights, as Hurricane Dorian continues its crawl toward the Florida coast. Airlines are capping airfares and waiving baggage and pet fees. And many airlines are giving Labor Day travelers the option to delay their trip or cancel outright without fees.
Forecast: As of the 5pm National Hurricane Center advisory, Hurricane Dorian is a Category 3 major hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 115mph. The official forecast calls for landfall on Tuesday around Vero Beach, Florida as a Category 4 hurricane with top winds of 140mph.
However, there’s still significant uncertainty on where the storm will make landfall — or if it will make landfall on the Florida coast at all. The 5-day cone of uncertainty now encompasses the entire Florida peninsula as well as parts of Georgia and South Carolina.
In a Friday afternoon press conference, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed that no evacuations have been ordered for the state yet. However, Florida citizens are advised to prepare. “if you’re in an evacuation zone and told to evacuate, you need to heed that call and protect yourself and your family,” the governor said.
As of 2pm Friday, the Guikema Research Center estimates that more than 9 million Floridians will be left without power if the storm follows the current National Hurricane Center forecast.
Airport closure: Orlando International Airport (MCO) has become the first US airport to announce its closure ahead of Hurricane Dorian. In a tweet Friday afternoon, the airport said that it “plans to cease commercial flight operations” at 2am on Monday, September 2.
Flight cancellations: At 5pm Friday, American Airlines said that it’s cancelled 14 flights so far: two on Friday and four each on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. However, these flight cancellations are likely to spike as the storm approaches landfall.
According to FlightAware’s cancellation tracker, there are 60 flight cancellations so far for Saturday, with 21 of these involving Orlando airport and seven for flights in or out of Miami (MIA).
Fare Caps: Many airlines have now capped fares for flights out of Florida. Through September 4, American Airlines has capped fares at $499 one-way nonstop in economy or $699 in domestic first class. Delta has also capped fares on nonstop flights out of Florida at $299-$599 in Main Cabin and $499-$799 in the forward cabin now through September 4.
Although it hasn’t announced a price cap, JetBlue seems to have capped fares out of South Florida at just $199 — even for transcontinental flights:
Bravo to @JetBlue for offering the most reasonable airfare cap at $199 to all over the US — even SFO and LAX! pic.twitter.com/fM2WhdL9Ds
— JT Genter (@JTGenter) August 30, 2019
Fee Waivers: On Friday afternoon, American Airlines joined Delta in announcing that it’s waiving baggage and pet fees for flights out of Florida. All American Airlines passengers traveling out of a Florida airport covered in AA’s travel waiver will be able to check two bags for free and in-cabin pet fees will be waived.
Most US airlines have issued weather advisories for Florida ahead of Hurricane Dorian allowing flexible travelers the chance to rebook away from the storm. Here are the latest waivers:
Featured image captured on FlightRadar24
