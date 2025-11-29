Skip to content
Flight cancellations top 1,500, extend into Sunday as storm disrupts return from Thanksgiving

Ben Mutzabaugh
Ben Mutzabaugh
Managing editor
Ben Mutzabaugh is one of the nation's longest-tenured journalists covering aviation, having started with USA Today's groundbreaking "Today in the Sky" blog in 2002. From the inaugural flight on Virgin America to the final flight on US Airways, Ben has been at the forefront of aviation news in the U.S. for two decades.
Nov. 29, 2025
4 min read
Chicago Scraps Flights As Major Storm Brings Snow To Midwest
Flight cancellations top 1,500, extend into Sunday as storm disrupts return from Thanksgiving
This year's Thanksgiving air travel has finally hit a hitch.

Airlines canceled more than 1,500 flights on Saturday and rolled out weather waivers as a potent storm swept through the upper Midwest and Great Lakes, bringing up to a foot of snow or more to much of the region. Cancellations also began to creep into Sunday, with 80 preemptively grounded because of the storm.

The disturbance — which comes after a calm run-up to Thanksgiving — has disrupted the plans of thousands of travelers during the second half of what's expected to be one of the busiest Thanksgivings ever for air travel.

Airlines had canceled 1,541 flights and delayed another 4,976 as of 4:30 p.m. EDT, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.

JIM VONDRUSKA/BLOOMBERG VIA GETTY IMAGES

Hundreds of those were preemptively canceled by Friday evening in anticipation of the storm, with about 80 flights already grounded for Sunday.

For Saturday, the hardest-hit major airports were those serving Chicago and Milwaukee, though significant cancellations were being reported at a number of airports across Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri.

At Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), more than 1,000 combined departures and arrivals had been canceled — close to 40% of Saturday's entire schedule. About 200 — close to 35% of the day's schedule — were canceled across town at Chicago Midway Airport (MDW). To the north, about a third of Saturday's flights had been canceled at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE).

At Eastern Iowa Airport (CID) near Cedar Rapids, more than half the day's schedule had been canceled. In Madison, Wisconsin, about a quarter of flights had been scrapped at Dane County Regional Airport (MSN). It was a similar story at Des Moines International Airport (DSM) in Iowa, which also saw cancellations top 30%.

Among other airports seeing significant winter-weather disruptions on Saturday were:

  • St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL)
  • Omaha's Eppley Airfield (OMA) in Nebraska
  • Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB)
  • Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City, Michigan (TVC)
  • Quad Cities International Airport near Davenport, Iowa (MLI)
  • South Bend International Airport in South Bend, Indiana (SBN)
  • General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport in Illinois (PIA)
  • Waterloo Regional Airport in Iowa (ALO)

By Sunday, the system was expected to move to the east and away from most major air hubs — though road travel could be a problem across parts of Pennsylvania and upstate New York.

Additionally, residual flight cancellations could linger across the Midwest and Great Lakes as carriers reset their operations there.

Most major airlines had rolled out flexible rebooking policies for passengers affected by the storm and scheduled to fly through the region.

STORM WAIVERS: American | Delta | Frontier | Southwest | Sun Country | United

Travelers scheduled to fly on Saturday or Sunday should check ahead on the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

Check back later on Saturday for updates.

