This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Airlines have not been insulated from the epidemic of opioid abuse in the United States. Earlier this month, a man died from an overdose onboard a Delta Air Lines flight, according to a passenger. Yahoo News reported that the death occurred aboard a flight from Boston to Los Angeles.
While Delta wouldn’t comment on any specifics citing privacy concerns, the carrier said that it will issue Narcan, the lifesaving opioid blocker, in its onboard emergency kits beginning this fall.
Delta is not alone in its decision to stock the medication. United Airlines told TPG it already carries Naloxone, the active chemical in the medication sold as Narcan, on its flights. American Airlines told us that the drug is available on 79% of its routes, and that it will equip the rest of its aircraft by the end of the year.
Southwest Airlines does not stock Naloxone in its emergency kits, and JetBlue did not respond by time of publication.
The decision of some airlines to carry Narcan comes after requests from flight attendants. The Association of Flight Attendants (AFA) issued a request to the Federal Aviation Administration that it require airlines carry opioid blockers on passenger flights in February of 2018. After the death on the Delta flight, AFA president Sara Nelson reaffirmed the call to carry the drug:
“Flight Attendants are aviation’s first responders and we need the proper tools to respond and save lives,” said Nelson.
Featured photo by Rawpixel/Unsplash.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.