Airline workers could see pay bump with 737 MAX settlements
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Airline workers could see a bump in compensation as carriers with Boeing 737 MAX in their fleets agree to settlements with the beleaguered jetmaker.
American Airlines is still negotiating its settlement with Boeing over the troubled jet, which has cost airlines hundreds of millions of dollars as the aircraft’s grounding nears its 11th month. Once terms are reached, however, the carrier expects to share some of that amount with workers.
“As we’ve said before, we expect American will be compensated for the lost earnings that the MAX grounding has caused,” American Airlines spokesman Ross Feinstein said to CNBC on Thursday. “We anticipate that part of any compensation American receives will be eligible for profit sharing for our team.”
That would put American in line with Southwest, which has already reached a deal with Boeing for compensation related to the grounding of the MAX.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
Terms were confidential, but the carrier said it anticipated distributing about $125 million from the settlement to workers through its profit-sharing program.
“Our People have done an incredible job managing through the MAX groundings, while providing the highest levels of Customer Service and one of the best operational performances in our history,” Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said in a statement when the deal was announced in December. “On behalf of the Southwest Board of Directors, we are grateful to our Employees for their extraordinary efforts throughout the year and are pleased to share proceeds from our recent agreement with Boeing.”
The move by carriers to share some of the compensation with employees comes after work groups have said issues with the MAX have hurt them financially.
Southwest pilots, for example, say reduced schedules at that carrier has given them fewer flights to work, costing the group a collective $100 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Featured image courtesy of American Airlines.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.