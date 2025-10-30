It's been nearly a month since the federal government entered a partial shutdown, forcing critical air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration officers to work without pay.

And while flight delays didn't reach the point of mass chaos in October, a combination of bad weather and mounting frustration among unpaid workers could lead to major travel headaches in the weeks ahead.

In the New York City region Thursday, delays piled up at the region's three largest airports as a storm system bore down on the Northeast, straining already understaffed air traffic control facilities.

At one point Thursday afternoon, average delays topped three hours at the region's major hubs as the Federal Aviation Administration issued weather-fueled ground stops for John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR).

Meanwhile, 44% of all flight delays Sunday — and 24% Monday — were caused by FAA staffing shortages, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said this week (up from 5% on average in 2025).

Air traffic control staffing challenges fuel flight delays

Flight delays had been a major concern when the shutdown began Oct. 1. Lawmakers and aviation industry leaders feared weeks without pay could lead to a surge in FAA and TSA workers calling in sick — a problem that snarled air travel during the last shutdown in 2019.

For most of October, the disruptions were more "day by day" and "location to location," Duffy said at a news conference this week — occasionally causing the FAA to halt or slow departures at major airports.

Flight departure board at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). SPENCER PLATT/GETTY IMAGES

That included a severe staffing shortage Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

And the nation's top air traffic controllers union warned the disruptions were unlikely to improve until the government reopens.

"The problems are mounting daily," Nick Daniels, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, said Tuesday — the same day that controllers missed their first full paycheck.

When air traffic control facilities are short-staffed, the FAA slows the flow of planes in the interest of safety.

What about TSA checkpoints?

Like air traffic controllers, TSA officers are working without pay.

So far, checkpoints have been "minimally impacted" nationwide, the agency told TPG Thursday.

However, "Occasional delays at some security checkpoints are to be expected," a spokesperson said. "The longer the shutdown goes on, the more severe the impact on our TSA workforce."

TSA checkpoint at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). SHELBY TAUBER/BLOOMBERG/GETTY IMAGES

On top of providing meals for critical aviation workers, airlines are making some changes to help travelers get through airports more smoothly.

Delta Air Lines said its employees were assisting with logistics at TSA checkpoints to free up certified TSA screeners to process customers.

The airline also noted its corporate employees were assisting with moving customers through the lobby at its Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) megahub.

Delta Air Lines planes at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Delta closes special business-class security entrances

One big change some Delta customers will notice: Because of TSA staffing concerns, the airline has temporarily shuttered its semiprivate security checkpoints for Delta One customers at JFK and LAX.

Tips for traveling during the government shutdown

With no clear indication of when the government shutdown might end, here are some tips for flying — whether you're traveling this week or booking holiday flights.

Consider getting to the airport a little earlier

The TSA continues to recommend travelers get to the airport at least 2 to 2 1/2 hours before their flight. That's roughly in line with its normal guidance.

My advice: Just get there a little earlier than you normally would. Maybe tack on 20 or 30 minutes to your normal airport routine — whether you use the standard lanes or have TSA PreCheck access, and whether you're a "three hours early" traveler or someone who tends to cut it close.

Flight departure board at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA). LI RUI/XINHUA/GETTY IMAGES

Book nonstop flights or longer connections, if you can

If you're booking travel for the coming weeks, I'd opt for a nonstop flight if possible.

Flight cancellation rates in October have been remarkably low — just 0.3% of all flights aboard U.S. carriers, according to FlightAware. That's better than what we saw in September, when the government was open.

Delays, however, remain a very real concern.

If you're not able to fly nonstop, I'd avoid that tight, 40-minute connection if you can. After all, a 45-minute delay becomes a much bigger problem if it causes you to miss your connecting flight.

Prepare for a longer wait on the plane

Load up the iPad with more shows, download that extra podcast and bring a bottle of water. The biggest impact customers are likely to see from air traffic control-related delays is longer taxi times or extra time in a holding pattern before landing.

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/GETTY IMAGES



Have the necessary supplies, entertainment, battery life and refreshments so that you'll be ready if a two-hour flight turns into 3 1/2 hours on board the plane.

Stay glued to your airline's app

Watch for chances to switch to a new itinerary or take advantage of a travel advisory if an airline gives you extra flexibility. If trouble pops up, you may be able to make all the necessary changes with a few taps in its mobile app.

Book with a credit card that has travel insurance

Airlines aren't likely to foot the bill if you get stranded because of the government shutdown.

That means you'd likely be on the hook for that unexpected hotel night or dinner out if you get delayed overnight.

This is where a travel credit card that carries travel insurance protections can come in handy, and help you get reimbursed for unplanned travel delay costs — something to consider if you're booking holiday travel.

Looking ahead

These mounting air travel and shutdown concerns come less than four weeks before the start of the Thanksgiving travel rush.

Keep in mind, the Sunday after Thanksgiving is usually one of the busiest travel days of the entire year.

As of Thursday, the U.S. Travel Association reported the shutdown has cost the American tourism industry at least $4.1 billion in lost revenue.

