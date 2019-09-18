This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Airbus predicts the world’s air carriers will need around 39,000 new planes by 2038.
The European manufacturer released that market guidance Wednesday, saying the aviation industry should see annual capacity growth around 4.3% over the next 20 years.
Those numbers in Airbus’ projections include freight and passenger airplanes of all sizes. But Airbus believes the largest demand is likely to be for narrow-body airplanes, like its A220 and A320 families of planes. Boeing’s 737 is its narrow-body that competes with the A320 family. Globally, Airbus projects nearly 30,000 of the 39,000 planes ordered during the next two decades will fall into that “small” category of narrow-bodies.
Related: 10 Fun Facts About the Airbus A380
“The 4% annual growth reflects the resilient nature of aviation, weathering short term economic shocks and geo-political disturbances. Economies thrive on air transportation. People and goods want to connect,” Christian Scherer, Airbus’ chief commercial officer, said in a statement. “Globally, commercial aviation stimulates GDP growth and supports 65 million livelihoods, demonstrating the immense benefits our business brings to all societies and global trade.”
Airbus estimates the increased demand for planes will also lead to 550,000 new pilot positions and 640,000 new technician jobs. The company also said in its press release that due to increased fuel efficiency, the newer planes are contributing to making overall industry growth carbon-neutral.
Featured photo courtesy of Airbus.
Related: Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the latest news and frequent-flyer info delivered right to your in-box
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.