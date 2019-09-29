This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
A British couple intending to take a vacation in Ibiza, Spain realized that they had been scammed out of thousands of dollars when they arrived at their supposed Airbnb’s address to find that it did not exist.
Ian and Denise Feltham had reserved a “VIP penthouse” in the Spanish holiday destination that promised features like a Turkish bath and a private elevator — and paid almost $12,000 for it.
According to Fox News, the couple claimed that the listing they reserved had multiple positive reviews on Airbnb’s site, and that communication — at least in the beginning — was normal. They grew anxious as their reservation grew closer and the host became unresponsive, but Airbnb wouldn’t refund their money unless the couple showed up and the listing did not exist.
Sure enough, when the Feltham’s arrived at the building where the “VIP penthouse” was supposed to be, it wasn’t there. Mr. Feltham said he spoke to a neighbor who said that it had been a recurring problem. The couple had no other choice other than to find a hotel that would accommodate both them and their pet, and ended up spending about $250 extra per night for a hotel that was 40 minutes away from town.
In a statement to The Sun, Airbnb said that its handling of the situation “fell below [its] usual high standards” and that it had reached out to the Feltham’s to apologize and issue a full refund.
The homeshare company said that it has suspended the fraudulent listing and continues to investigate the situation.
If you’re thinking about an Airbnb (that actually exists) for your next vacation, make sure to use the best travel rewards credit card to book.
For more Airbnb resources, check out:
- 12 Tips for Scoring the Perfect Airbnb
- What to Do If You Show Up to a Wrecked Airbnb
- 7 Tips for Making Your Airbnb Stay Safer
Featured image by NeonJellyfish via Getty Images
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.