This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’ve been thinking about becoming an Airbnb host and you belong to either the British Airways Executive Club or Virgin Atlantic’s Flying Club, you may want to press ahead with that plan.
Plus, BA’s shopping portal is now offering new Airbnb hosts 8,000 Avios after earning their first $300. New hosts will qualify once they have earned their first $300 by hosting Airbnb guests, BA says. Note that the $300 doesn’t include guest fees and taxes.
Forget about this deal for listings in Miami or on the Big Island of Hawaii, since both have regulations that restrict short-term rentals in residential zones. The deal is also no good if your first booking comes via a referral or you have a listing that has already been booked or is active.
New Airbnb hosts can also earn 6,000 Virgin Atlantic Flying Club miles after creating a listing and earning their first $300 by hosting guests. The new listings must be created by clicking through the Shop Now button. Like the BA deal, listings can’t be located in the Miami area and on the Island of Hawaii, and the $300 earnings excludes guest fees and taxes.
For details on how to become an Airbnb host, click here.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.