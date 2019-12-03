You can now eat airplane-inspired food at this restaurant in Malaysia
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Few people go out of their way to eat airplane food. But, then again, most people would probably say they don’t go out of their way to eat McDonald’s, either. And in that comparison, the CEO of AirAsia sees an opportunity for airline meals.
Tony Fernandes announced last year that he wanted to turn the airline’s inflight menu into a ground-based fast food franchise. In a LinkedIn post, he admitted that most people thought he was crazy when he revealed the plan, but that vision just became a reality.
Santan and T&CO, the brands that provide AirAsia’s onboard refreshments, opened a new concept for a fast food restaurant with the airline’s support on Monday. The location is in Kuala Lumpur’s Mid Valley Megamall, about 40 miles from AirAsia’s headquarters at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL).
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
“We have seen a significant appetite for our inflight menu offerings beyond our flights across the region and this is our answer to that demand,” Catherine Go, Santan Restaurant and T&CO Cafe’s general manager said in a statement. “We are very proud to extend what started out as an inflight menu into new markets and reiterate our support for local and Asean producers and suppliers.”
The restaurant, Santan for short, will serve dishes popular with AirAsia’s passengers, including Pak Nasser’s nasi lemak and Uncle Chin’s chicken rice, as well as other Southeast Asian-inspired meals. By the end of 2020, the airline plans to expand to five fully-owned restaurants and 100 franchise locations.
“Our dream is to have one in Times Square,” Fernandes said to Reuters, hinting at the his ambitions for the restaurant.
Related: Exciting New Airline Routes for October 2019 and Beyond
The restaurant will use digital menu screens where customers will place orders. They’ll include what AirAsia calls “artificial intelligence” that will “recommend popular dishes based on time, past ordering patterns as well as demographic taste.” Orders can also be placed online or via the mobile app for Santan and T&CO.
The meals will cost 12 Malaysian ringgit, or about $3.
Featured photo by Miguel Candela/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.