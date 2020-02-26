Air Senegal set to launch its first-ever route to the UK
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Air Senegal will get its first and only nonstop route to the United Kingdom. This summer, the airline plans to launch a new nonstop seasonal route between Dakar and London.
The airline will utilise one of its soon-to-be-delivered A321 aircraft on the new route as of June 26, 2020. Given that slots at London’s two largest airports — Heathrow and Gatwick — are hard to come by, Air Senegal will instead fly between London Stansted Airport (STN) and Dakar (DSS).
Related reading: 8 essential things to know before your first trip to Senegal
The STN-DSS route will be the only nonstop route between the two cities. The flights will operate on the following schedule on Fridays, Sundays and Tuesdays:
- HC411 Dakar (DSS) 12:15 a.m. Departure ⇒ London (STN) 6:25 a.m. Arrival
- HC412 London (STN) 7:50 a.m. Departure ⇒ Dakar (DSS) 2:05 p.m. Arrival
The 2,738-mile journey is scheduled to take about five hours on the outbound leg and just over seven hours on the STN-DSS leg.
Since launching in 2016 after an investment from the Senegalese government, Air Senegal has been expanding its presence — especially in Europe and western Africa. Along with this London Stansted network addition, Air Senegal also plans to launch service to Geneva (GVA) as of 18 June for the summer season. It’s also already added service to Barcelona, Paris and Marseilles.
The A321s that will soon be in Air Senegal’s fleet feature a two-class configuration: business and economy. In business class, you can expect 16 lie-flat seats, while the economy cabin features 149 standard recline seats.
In addition to the A321s that the carrier will soon take delivery of, Air Senegal also has A330s, A319s, a leased Boeing 737 and two ATR 72-600s. In addition, at the Dubai Airshow in 2019, the carrier placed an order for eight Airbus A220 aircraft, a deal worth about $730 million.
Featured photo courtesy of Airbus.
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- No foreign transaction fees
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- $95 Annual Fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.