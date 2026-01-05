New South Korean airline adds fifth destination in US

South Korean airline Air Premia is coming to Washington, D.C.

The carrier will begin service to Dulles International Airport (IAD) from Seoul's Incheon International Airport (ICN) on April 24, according to IAD operator Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. Flights will operate Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on a 320-seat Boeing 787-9.

Air Premia describes itself as a "hybrid airline" that blends "high-quality service and reasonable airfares." It began revenue flights in 2021 and offered its first U.S. nonstops a year later.

The airline's 787-9s have 56 Premium-class reclining seats — the equivalent of long-haul premium economy on other airlines — in a 2-3-2 layout, and 253 economy seats in a 3-3-3 layout.

Air Premia is IAD's third international route addition in 2026. United Airlines will begin flights to IAD from Keflavik Airport (KEF) in Iceland in May, and Air Canada will start flying to IAD from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ) in June.

IAD is the South Korean airline's fifth U.S. destination since it began flights across the Pacific in 2022, schedule data from aviation analytics firm Cirium shows. Air Premia also serves Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

“The launch of our Washington service marks a significant milestone in Air Premia’s expansion across North America,” said Air Premia CEO Myungsub Yoo in a statement. “By connecting Seoul with Washington, the political and economic hub of the United States, we aim to offer optimized service for both business and leisure travelers."

The airline also offers Washington, D.C.-based travelers connections to Asian destinations like Bangkok and Hong Kong via Seoul.

While Air Premia has its own loyalty program, Premia Members, it lacks any airline or loyalty partners.

The carrier will compete with Korean Air on the IAD-ICN route, Cirium schedules show.