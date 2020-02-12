Buy 2 tickets, save 25% on business-class and premium economy flights to Australia and more
Traveling with your ride or die is double the fun — but usually also twice the cost.
But for a few days, traveling with your significant other doesn’t have to drain your bank account twice over: Air New Zealand is offering 25% off of premium economy or business-class tickets when you buy two round-trip adult fares at the same time. But move fast: This promotion ends on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.
The 25% party-of-two discount applies to fares between North America and Australia or the Cook Islands, as well as the route between Los Angeles (LAX) and London (LHR). Air New Zealand has flights from seven North American cities:
- Los Angeles
- Chicago
- San Francisco
- Honolulu
- Vancouver
- Houston
- Newark beginning October 2020
Wondering what it’s like to fly Air New Zealand? You can look forward to impeccable service and a “uniquely Kiwi” experience, according to TPG reviewers.
Senior writer Katie Genter gave her premium economy experience a rating of 83 out of 100, citing friendly service, a comfortable seat with great pitch, excellent meals, modern inflight entertainment and an exceptionally orderly boarding experience. TPG global news editor, Emily McNutt, gave business class a 72 out of 100 for “extremely friendly service” and a great airline lounge at London Heathrow.
Eligible fares must be booked between Feb. 12 to Feb. 14 for travel beginning between Feb. 15 through Oct. 15, 2020. All travel must be completed by Oct. 24, 2020. The promotional 25% discount only applies to the base fare price, and does not apply to airport or government fees and taxes.
Ready to hop on board? Book your getaway before Valentine’s Day. And since these discounts only apply to paid flights, be sure you pull out the right credit card to max out your earnings on travel purchases.
