Air New Zealand adds new ‘Economy Stretch’ product to its aircraft
Air New Zealand is reconfiguring its widebody fleet and will be adding a new seat product to its economy class called “Economy Stretch,” which will include four extra inches of legroom.
This new class option will be the in-between of basic economy with 31 inches of legroom and premium economy with 41 inches of legroom, but the price difference isn’t expected to be as stark. The exact price point still hasn’t been announced, but Chief Revenue Office Cam Wallace shared the following statement, saying “While our premium cabins will remain the first choice for those wanting all the luxuries, Economy Stretch is a step-up at a competitive price, and we’re confident it will appeal.”
Air Zealand has been continuously dedicated itself to improving the economy experience for long-haul travelers — with products like the Skycouch — and Economy Stretch was introduced to give those travelers even more options to chose from without breaking the bank.
There’s been no reports of the seat width being enlarged, but the extra legroom can make a huge difference on a long-haul flight. Economy Stretch travelers will receive the same service as the rest of the economy cabin, but according to the media release, they will receive special amenities such as a premium headset and a plush pillow.
Overall, there will be 42 stretch seats available aboard the newly reconfigured Boeing 777’s and 787’s. While no exact dates have been confirmed, Air New Zealand has stated that travelers can book these new, roomier spots in early-2020 for routes later in the year.
(Featured photo courtesy of Boeing)
