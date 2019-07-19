This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Air France-KLM has unveiled its renovated lounge at Washington Dulles, featuring new fittings and a downstairs space that adds capacity at the D.C. area gateway.
The 7,000-square foot space, located in concourse A across from gates A20 and A22 at Dulles (IAD), seats 155 passengers on two levels, including a private space for La Première first class passengers. The upper level had a soft opening in May, with the lower level due to open in the next two weeks.
The updated lounge is open to business and first class passengers on Air France, Alitalia, Korean Air and KLM passengers, as well as those with SkyTeam Elite Plus status. It is also open to Priority Pass members from 10:30am to 2pm and from 6pm to 11:45pm daily, according to the Priority Pass site.
The lounge, which is an update and expansion to Air France’s existing space at Dulles, sports a new look for the airline. Out are the traditional blue, red and white of the carrier’s color palette, and in are gray, teal and orange fabrics on the seats and walls that will begin to feature at the airline’s global lounges.
“This space is so essential for frequent travelers,” said the Ambassador of France to the United States Philippe Etienne at a ribbon cutting on July 18.
The bar in the lounge offers an expanded drink selection, including draft beers, said Bas Gerressen, Air France-KLM’s senior vice-president for North America, at the ribbon cutting.
A highlight of the new Air France lounge is a new downstairs space that adds needed seating capacity. The downstairs, while lacking windows, features new “skylights” that create the effect of sunlight without the UV rays, said Fabien Chauffour, project manager for real estate at Air France who led the project at Dulles, at the event.
The “skylights,” made by Italian firm CoeLux, generate a daylight-like feel in what is otherwise an entirely enclosed space under the departures level of the concourse. They are a first for Air France, said Chauffour, adding that he found the product with the Dulles space in mind.
The downstairs space also features a number of “quiet” alcoves that are lined with fabric to reduce noise, Chauffour said.
Passengers can also enjoy Air France’s new “Night Service” pre-flight dining in the revamped Dulles lounge, Gerressen said. Introduced at New York JFK in 2016, the offering allows premium passengers to eat a meal before their flight so they can sleep onboard.
Night Service dining at Dulles is only be available for premium passengers on Air France’s late-evening departure to Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) that leaves Washington at 9:10pm local time, adds Gerressen.
Featured image by Edward Russell/TPG.
