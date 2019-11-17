Air Canada reservation migration starting Nov. 18; no ticket changes or new reservations for two days
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Starting November 18 and lasting until roughly midday November 19, customers will be unable to book new tickets or change existing reservations as Air Canada migrates to a new reservation system. The Air Canada website is warning guests to make any necessary changes before the update, as once the migration begins both the website and phone agents will be unable to access bookings.
The downtime also extends to both advanced seat selection and same-day flight changes, though Air Canada notes that same-day changes will be unavailable for some time. Those looking to change their flights on the day of travel will need to do so in person at an Air Canada check-in desk.
While changes and new reservations aren’t possible, Air Canada is stating that online check in and check in via kiosks will still be available. Guests will also be able to track flights online and through the app.
Though this update is only going to take a couple of days, it seems likely that those flying during this period may be heavily impacted, especially in cases of irrops (irregular operations), such as delayed or canceled flights or missed connections. Those who will be traveling should prep themselves for longer wait times at the airport and be sure to have backup plans available in case issues occur, as Air Canada agents will have limited capability to solve problems.
Feature photo courtesy of Air Canada.
This card from Bank of America gets really interesting if you have a BofA checking, savings or investment account. Depending on the value of your combined accounts you can potentially get as much as 3.5x points on travel/dining and 2.625x points on other purchases making it the richest consumer banking bonus out there.
- Receive 50,000 bonus points – a $500 value – after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
- Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases and unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all other purchases
- If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase
- No limit to the points you can earn and your points don't expire
- Redeem for cash back as a statement credit, deposit into eligible Bank of America® accounts, credit to eligible Merrill accounts, or gift cards or purchases at the Bank of America Travel Center
- Get up to $200 in combined airline incidental and airport expedited screening statement credits + valuable travel insurance protections
- No Foreign Transaction Fees
- Low $95 annual fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.