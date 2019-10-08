The first hotel in Heathrow’s Terminal 3 opens Tuesday
London’s Heathrow Airport has a new hotel in one of its terminals. As of Tuesday, Aerotel London Heathrow has opened its doors, making it the only in-terminal hotel in LHR’s Terminal 3.
While the new hotel, which is a member of the Plaza Premium Group, is located within Terminal 3, it also serves terminals 2, 4 and 5. More specifically, the hotel is located just off of T3 Arrivals and offers two floors, featuring a total of 82 rooms.
There are three types of room categories for travelers to choose from: Solo Plus, Double Plus and Family Room, the latter of which can fit up to four people. Each of the rooms features the normal hotel offerings like a shower, power outlets, Wi-Fi and more.
Much like the offering at the recently opened TWA Hotel at New York’s Kennedy Airport (JFK), the Aerotel Heathrow will offer daytime stays. You can book a six-hour, nine-hour, 12-hour or overnight stay, starting from £50 (~$61) including tax. Until Dec. 31, you can get 30% off your stay of nine hours or more by booking through myaerotel.com.
The Plaza Premium Group may sound familiar to frequent travelers. It’s the same group that runs Plaza Premium lounges around the world, including those at Heathrow. The Aerotel Heathrow is the group’s first hotel venture at the airport.
Terminal 3 is home to most Oneworld airlines like Qantas, American, Cathay Pacific and Japan Airlines, as well as some British Airways flights. In addition, Virgin Atlantic, Delta Air Lines and Emirates operate out of Terminal 3.
Featured photo courtesy of Aerotel.
