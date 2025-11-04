Unfortunate news for a favorite points program: Air Canada has announced that it's bringing back its old model of expiration dates on accrued points.

Here's what these changes mean for you — and what you can do to avoid losing all your hard-earned points.

What has changed, and when does it take effect?

Aeroplan had paused points expiration during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now says points will no longer last indefinitely.

The good news is Air Canada is giving members another year before the old expiration policy kicks back into effect. "Between now and November 29, 2026, any Aeroplan points which would have expired, won't," the airline said on its website. "Effective November 30, 2026, our normal expiration policy will apply, and points will expire if an eligible transaction has not been completed prior to this date."

The policy changes mean that points accrued on your Air Canada Aeroplan loyalty account will expire after 18 months of account inactivity. Aeroplan defines activity as earning or redeeming at least one Aeroplan point within an 18-month period. Every time there's activity on your account, you kick the proverbial can down the road another 18 months to avoid expiry of your points.

AEROPLAN

Do keep in mind that this means that any points you have accrued since the initial halting of the expiration policy will immediately expire on Nov. 30, 2026, unless you have had any activity within the past 18 months.

How to avoid points expiration

There are many ways to earn and redeem your Aeroplan points, so don't worry. You have plenty of options to choose from when it comes time to hit the snooze button on that expiration.

Aeroplan considers all of the following as valid transactions to maintain activity on your account:

Earning points for flights on Air Canada and other airline partners — including Star Alliance partners — and crediting your points to Aeroplan

Making hotel and rental car reservations and adding your Aeroplan number

Using the Aeroplan eStore to track your online purchases and earn additional points

Earning points when you make purchases using Aeroplan credit cards

Redeeming Aeroplan points for flights on Air Canada or any of its partners, hotel and car rental reservations, gift cards and even in-flight extras or upgrades

Donating Aeroplan points to select charities

Transferring points to friends and family members who are program members

Transferring points from credit card, hotel and other loyalty programs into Air Canada Aeroplan

How to check when your points expire

Although Aeroplan states it will provide up to 60 days' notice before expiration, you can also be proactive and check for this expiration date yourself. Just head to the Aeroplan website and log into your account. Click on the "Activity" tab and scroll down until you see the "When will my points expire?" section.

AEROPLAN

Bottom line

Air Canada Aeroplan points are rather valuable — not just because they yield 1.4 cents per point (according to TPG's latest valuations), but also because Aeroplan partners with most transferable currency programs. Plus, you can redeem Aeroplan points with more than 20 airlines. For these reasons, we wouldn't recommend letting any of your points go to waste.

There are so many options to get another 18-month extension on the life of your points, many of which are cost-neutral. So, consider retaining viability on them for as long as possible, even if you do not currently have a ready use for them.

