Irish carrier Aer Lingus has started new nonstop service between Dublin (DUB) and Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP). With the new route, which launched last week, MSP becomes the 13th US destination for Aer Lingus.
The service is currently operated using Boeing 757s, though Aer Lingus says it will switch the route to its Airbus’ A321neo aircraft by next year. Last week’s first flight was greeted at the airport in Minnesota by a ceremonial water-cannon salute and traditional Irish dancers.
Initially, Aer Lingus will operate the flight six flights per week. The airline says the service will become daily by August, offering nearly 2,500 round-trip seats per week.
Previously, Aer Lingus’s only Midwestern destination was Chicago O’Hare. For MSP, the route to the Irish capital is a first.
“This is our first ever direct, nonstop service to Dublin from MSP, so it is a historic day for us,” Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airport Commission (MAC) that runs MSP, said in a statement issued on July 1 launch of service. “We anticipate it will be a popular route with both business and leisure travelers.”
In addition to its 13 US destinations, Aer Lingus also flies from Dublin to Toronto. Its US destinations are: Boston; Chicago O’Hare; Hartford, Connecticut; Los Angeles; Miami; Minneapolis/St. Paul; New York JFK; Newark Liberty; San Francisco; Orlando; Seattle and Washington Dulles.
Featured image Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images.
