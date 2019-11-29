Accor Hotels 40% off for Black Friday
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
As part of its Black Friday promotion Accor Hotels is offering 40% off room rates at more than 2,800 hotels across the world. This is a pretty great offer and includes a range of high to mid-range hotels. Here are the details:
- Promotion valid through Dec. 3, 2019
- Book for stays from Jan. 15, 2020 to March 20, 2020, except in Asia Pacific (excluding China), where it’s valid until April 30, 2020
- Only available to members of Le Club AccorHotels and Business Plus
Though Le Accor isn’t as well known in the U.S., it has tons of properties around the world. More than 1,500 hotels in Europe are participating in the sale, so you’re bound to find something you like.
One of the most exciting deals available for this promotion is the Fairmont Chateau Laurier, a castle hotel located in nearby Ottawa, Canada. This hotel is downright stunning:
It’s also located in the middle of downtown Ottawa, steps from museums, shops and restaurants. With this sale, room rates drop to an impressively low $136 (this is on Friday night Valentine’s Day).
As you’re booking directly on the website, make sure you use a credit card that maximizes your purchase, like the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, which offers 3x rewards on all travel including hotel bookings.
Feature photo courtesy of the Fairmont Frontenac Quebec.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.