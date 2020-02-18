You’re going to need a reservation to drive in Acadia National Park
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Peak season for visiting national parks in the U.S. will be here before you know it, and we know many of you are counting down the days. And you should. They’re some of the most beautiful places on Earth, and ideal destinations for a summer vacation.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
If Acadia National Park in Maine is on your list, you’ll want to pay close attention. The park is going to introduce a timed entry reservation system to combat some of the congestion, Outside reports. The hope is that it will lead to a safer, more enjoyable experience for visitors.
Back in 2018, Acadia introduced a long-term transportation plan to clear up traffic and gridlock for visitors — and this is just the latest development.
“This plan is a blueprint for everyone’s future so that we can sustainably accommodate future increases in visitation and still provide a high-quality experience,” said Christie Anastasia, a public affairs specialist for Acadia, according to Outside.
The new reservation system will begin testing in October, but it won’t go into effect for visitors until next summer.
So, if you’re visiting Acadia in 2021 or later, you’ll need to make reservations for the ride up Cadillac Mountain, the drive along scenic Ocean Drive parking in Jordan Pond. It’s not yet clear what it will cost, but visitors should expect to pay an additional fee on top of the $30 park entrance. This rule won’t apply to pedestrians or cyclists.
The exact timeframe for testing in October hasn’t been set yet, so you’ll want to keep an eye on Acadia’s website if you’re planning on visiting during the busy fall-foliage-viewing season. Officials are expecting the test to last for two or three weeks.
When it becomes official, reservations will be available between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day, with the exception of Cadillac Mountain. Because the summit is so popular — especially at sunrise and sunset — it will have different rules, although those details are still being finalized. There won’t be any restrictions on the amount of time you can stay there, though there will be a window of time during which you’re allowed to park your car.
Related: 18 national parks to visit on a cross-country road trip.
Acadia is following in the footsteps of other national parks, such as Haleakala National Park in Hawaii, which has a similar timed-entry reservation system. Similarly, Alaska’s Denali National Park has a road lottery, and Yosemite announced a parking reservation system back in 2016. If you’re traveling to Muir Woods National Park, you’ll have to reserve a permit before driving into the park altogether.
Want to get the most value out of a trip to Acadia? Grab an $80 annual national park pass, rather than pay the $30 entry fee, and be sure to visit at least a few more parks. Travelers can also explore more of Acadia on foot. You might need to leave camp between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. to see the first sunrise from the highest point on the North Atlantic coast, but there’s no better reward for an early morning hike. Plus, that way, you won’t have to worry about paying for a reservation to drive up and park at the summit.
Featured photo by © Jan Zwilling/Getty Images.
- Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs). Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- New! With Status Boost™, earn 15,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, up to four times per year getting you closer to Medallion Status. MQMs are used to determine Medallion Status and are different than miles you earn toward flights.
- New! Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Fee Credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®.
- Complimentary access into the Delta SkyClubs® for you when traveling on a Delta flight.
- New! Enjoy complimentary access to The Centurion® Lounge when you book your Delta flight with your Reserve Card.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.