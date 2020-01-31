American Airlines AAdvantage removes earning, converting partnership with 3 hotel chains
If you’re an American Airlines flyer who frequently converts hotel points to AA miles or earns miles from stays, I have some bad news for you.
Starting April 1, 2020, American AAdvantage members will no longer be able to earn AAdvantage miles on stays or convert hotel points to AAdvantage miles with Hilton, Best Western or Choice Hotels. The last day to convert points to American miles will be March 31, 2020.
Previously, if you transferred 10,000 Hilton Honors points (worth $60, according to TPG valuations), you’d get 1,500 AAdvantage miles, worth just $21 based on our valuation of 1.4 cents each. Transferring 5,000 Choice Privileges points would get you 1,000 AAdvantage miles, and you could transfer Best Western points to American at a 5:1 ratio.
If you like to earn AAdvantage miles through other American partners including Marriott Bonvoy and World of Hyatt, you’ll be glad to know that those partnerships are still intact and you can still earn and convert miles through those hotels.
With Marriott, you can earn two miles for every dollar spent at select properties, including JW Marriott, and one mile per dollar at other properties including Residence Inn. You’ll earn 500 miles each stay at a Hyatt property. Currently, World of Hyatt points transfer to American at a ratio of 2:1 while Marriott Bonvoy points transfer a ratio of 3:1. Note that for every 60,000 Marriott Bonvoy points converted within the same transaction, you’ll earn an additional 5,000 AAdvantage miles.
While the most well-known hotel-to-airline transfer program is Marriott Bonvoy, a number of airlines have partnerships with hotel loyalty programs that let you transfer hotel points into airline miles. It’s rarely a good value, but it can be useful for cleaning out hotel points that you can’t use or topping off an airline account if you’re just shy of a great redemption.
