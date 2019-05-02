This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
A handful of American Airlines cobranded credit cards have offered a nifty perk that gets you 10% back on award redemptions (up to 10,000 miles per year), but unfortunately that’s been phased out.
The perk was slated to disappear from the Citi AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard, Barclays AAdvantage Aviator Red World Elite Mastercard and AAdvantage Aviator Silver World Elite Mastercard as of May 1, 2019, but as Miles to Memories reports, it looks like holders of the two Barclays AA credit cards may still have access to the rebate.
Card holders have apparently received notification that the 10% rebate is ending, but not necessarily on May 1 — rather, the end date has varied from card holder to card holder. It looks like the end date is tied to your cardmember anniversary, so if you opened your account in August, you may be able to take advantage of the rebate for a few more months.
If you have the AAdvantage Aviator Red or AAdvantage Aviator Silver, please share your own data points in the comments below. And make sure to maximize the 10% rebate by getting the full 10,000 miles back while you still can. You could book multiple short-haul awards, or spring for a premium-cabin redemption on AA or one of its partners.
Featured photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images.
