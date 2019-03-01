This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard
In addition to earning you miles with lucrative sign-up offers and on everyday spend, the Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard, along with the AAdvantage Aviator Red Mastercard and the AAdvantage Aviator Silver World Elite Mastercard from Barclays, all offer a special redemption perk: a 10% rebate on all redeemed AAdvantage miles, up to 10,000 miles per calendar year.
Unfortunately this particular benefit won’t be sticking around for much longer — Barclays previously announced that its two cards would be dropping this benefit on May 1, 2019, and now Citi’s co-branded card will lose the 10% rebate as well.
In exchange for dropping the benefit, Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard customers will earn a $125 flight statement after spending $20,000, while Barclays Aviator cardholders will receive the new benefits outlined yesterday, including Wi-Fi credits, food and beverage credits and more, depending on which card you have.
While the replacement perks will offer value for some customers, this change could limit the appeal for flyers deciding between American’s co-branded products and the JetBlue Plus Card, which offers an uncapped 10% rebate. Considering how easy it is to take advantage of the 10% rebate — and that it’s available by default with multiple co-branded cards — this is certainly a notable loss.
Featured photo by John McDonnell / The Washington Post via Getty Images.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.