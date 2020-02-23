Own part of an iconic A380 with these snazzy new luggage tags
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Are you, too, mourning the loss of the A380?
MSN003 and MSN005, owned by Singapore Airlines and the earliest A380s in the skies, have made headlines once again as they became the first A380s to be retired. Withdrawn from service in 2017, at just 11 years old, the iconic planes are now being scrapped for parts. While that’s a sad story for any aircraft, the good news is you can at least own a part of history with luggage tags carved from their aluminum skins.
There are 7,000 tags being created, though the first round of these tags sold out in under 48 hours. If this is something you’re interested in you need to move quickly. Preorders are open for tags made from MSN005 and cost $30.
The superjumbo jet, which can hold 800 passengers across two decks, failed to catch on as a commercial success. While the plane is a hit for frequent travelers due to its size, which enables amenities such as onboard spas and bars for passengers to schmooze around, its size also has made it difficult for airlines to manage. In 2019, Airbus announced that it was ceasing production of the A380 as dragging orders made the continued manufacture of the aircraft unfeasible.
While the short-lived history of the A380 is on its way out, you can grab a piece of it before it flies away with these limited-edition luggage tags.
Feature photo by Ryan Patterson/The Points Guy.
